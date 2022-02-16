HANNIBAL — A turkey fryer was determined as the cause of a Wednesday fire in Hannibal.
The Hannibal Fire Department was alerted to the fire at 2:05 a.m. to 201 Dowling, and upon arrival, crews found it be fully engulfed.
No injuries were sustained by the individuals in the home or the firefighters.
The department responded with 10 firefighters and then called an additional five to the scene. Firefighters made a defensive attack upon arrival. Firefighters remained on scene for approximately 3 hours.
Assisting at the scene were the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Ambulance Service, Hannibal Board of Public Works, the Hannibal building inspector office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.
The fire is being listed as accidental.
The department said several people who were homeless used the fryer for heat.
The department reminded residents that they should have a fire safety plan in place and to be careful with alternative heating sources.
Turkey fryers, stoves, and other cooking appliances should not be used as a heat source.
