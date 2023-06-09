HANNIBAL — Dozens gathered for the 17th annual Tri-State Housing Summit at the Rialto Banquet Hall.
Speakers talked about the local housing situations, funding and practical things that can be done for housing. Those in attendance were from different organizations, different cities and different states; including Missouri and Illinois.
NECAC Deputy Director, Carla Potts said this event is important because it helps find solutions.
“The goal is to bring together these speakers to talk about what can be done, and this group of people want to do something about housing.” Potts said. “We come together and work together.”
One of the housing opportunities that was spoken about is a senior housing development in Hannibal.
Potts said it’s currently in the planning stages, but the goal is to make 60 units of senior housing at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital. Plus, build six single family homes in lots donated by the city.
“I think anytime you can bring new housing in is so important,” Potts said. “I think there’s a lot of seniors who may live in homes, it’s really hard for them to take care of them. They’re looking for that senior living, but everything has a waiting list now, so this would be a wonderful opportunity to bring new housing.”
State funding is still awaiting the governor's signature, the state included $2.5 million for the project in its budget.
Another keynote speaker was Lindsay Cheek, single family housing program director for USDA’s Missouri State Office.
Cheek presented what the program had to offer the organizations in attendance and how it assists those in need.
She emphasized the assistance is for low income families and individuals.
“Owning a home is life changing,” Cheek said. “All some people need is some assistance to be able to turn their life around.”
While she discussed many programs that can benefit a multitude of people, one she emphasized was the self-help grant. The grant furnishes the material to homeowners in need, but the homeowner is responsible for the labor.
“Some people already own a home, but the upkeep is difficult and expensive,” explained Cheek. “We don’t want them to have to give up homeownership.”
A Hannibal resident who participated in the self-help grant spoke about his experience.
Kenneth Hemphill, a veteran and retired healthcare professional, said the experience changed his life and his home.
“This program has been a great impact on my life,” Hemphill said. “Keep doing your work, I feel it. You guys are doing a lot for the community and you make me want to do more for my community.”
Hemphill needed his windows replaced and said he didn’t know how to replace windows, but jokes he’s now a professional. Plus, now his energy bills are significantly less.
At the end of Cheek’s presentation she presented a $365,700 two-year grant to NECAC to continue the self-help grant. The grant is available in Marion, Lincoln, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Shelby and Warren counties.
Other speakers at the conference include Mike Dobson, Mayor Pro-Tem of Hannibal; Dan Page, North East Community Action Corporation; Ulysses Clayborn, Housing and Urban Development (HUD); Jesse Mofle, Missouri Housing Development Commission; Chad Frederick, Two Rivers Regional Council; Wayne Crawford, Missouri Inclusive Housing and Chris Krehmeyer, Beyond Housing.
At the end of the summit participants added on to what they did the previous year.
Last year they discussed problems and solutions with housing. This year, they joined committees to work on those solutions.
