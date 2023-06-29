Trevathan kicks off campaign for Hannibal mayor

HANNIBAL — Kristy Trevathan had no plans to run for mayor.
Even when former Hannibal Mayor Jim Hark resigned earlier this month, it didn't cross her mind.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 9:58 pm
"When Jim Hark resigned, some people started knocking on my door literally and saying 'Would you do this?'" Trevathan said. "As John Mayer said, 'I went to the woods to lose my mind and find my soul.'"
"I took a little trip down to southern Missouri and my mother. I gave it a lot of thought, and from there, I decided that if I had this much support that I would make a campaign."
Trevathan kicked off her campaign Thursday in front of family and friends in Riverview Park. She is the first candidate to kick off her campaign for the Nov. 7 special election. The winner of the election will fill the remainder of Hark's term, which runs through April 2025.
"I love Hannibal, but we always have room to improve," she said. "I'm ready to spend more time studying the issues, solving problems and developing action plans that I believe will help us progress in the next few years."
Her main goal if elected mayor is to "restore civility and improve relationships" on the City Council.
"We can't expect new businesses and existing business to invest here when we don't make progress," Trevathan said. "We need to instill confidence again that City Hall is working for a better Hannibal. We need a welcoming atmosphere in City Hall."
Trevathan previously served on the Hannibal City Council from 1993 to 1996 and currently serves on numerous board, including as chairperson of the Hannibal Tree Board and Chairperson of the Historic District Development Commission.
She and her husband, Jeff, were part owners of River City Restorations from 1982 to 2008, and she has been a real estate agent with Prestige Realty since 1989.
"I made selling Hannibal as important as selling the property," she said.
Trevathan plans to offer action plans that she believes can be accomplished in the 18-month term.
Assignment Editor
