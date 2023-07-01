HANNIBAL — Lemons on their own are tart to the tastebuds, but combined with the magic of a time-honored sweet “boost” administered by Hannibal High School students and their supporters, the lemons transform into a refreshing and ever-welcome enhancement to Hannibal’s National Tom Sawyer Days festivities.
As the early morning sun illuminates Broadway on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Hannibal Pirate supporters will be preparing for the annual rush of thirsty customers. As per tradition, the much-anticipated lemonade stand will open at 9 a.m. at its usual location: the southeast corner of Central Park, during the Arts & Crafts Festival. Serving will continue daily until 5 p.m., or 4 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Before the festival concludes on Tuesday, July 4, festival goers will consume the juice of between 14 to 29 cases of lemons, with 140 lemons per case. Each serving is sold in a keepsake cup for $4. Proceeds go to the Hannibal Booster Club, which supports the activities of not only athletes, but also musicians, dancers, scholars, cheerleaders, and one of Hannibal’s newest enrichment programs, e-sport gaming, which sent a team to state competition this year.
Starla Dunn, registered nurse by trade, and her husband, Ceaser, assume a leadership role in turning the tart lemons into one of the festival’s most sought-after refreshments.
The lemonade stand was started a number of years ago by parents who wanted to support their kids, Dunn said. They raised money to buy equipment.
It has evolved into a rite of passage, she said. Students work shifts based upon what activities they are involved in. If they are three-sport athletes, they work three, two-hour blocks during the three-day festival.
“These kids all come down here and work hard,” Dunn said. “It is one of the best things to be a part of because they’re doing it for their community. It is all equal, nobody gets more money than the others. RCR, band, whatever it is, they all come together and work for a common goal. They make lemonade for the city of Hannibal and every tourist who comes through town. People drive up to the curb,” she said, and they may say they only came downtown for the lemonade.
Starla and Caesar continue to chair the lemonade booth each year, despite the fact that their youngest child graduated in 2015. “I have been given an opportunity to participate. When you are a part of this, you have a front-row seat to see some of the best of the best. At the end of the day, you get to see all of these kids interact with their coaches” and each other. “Man do I get to meet some super neat people down there.”
The busiest time for lemonade sales is during the Fourth of July parade. A few years ago, Starla found an old-fashioned gardening tray at a Hannibal thrift shop. After cleaning it and painting, she found that the tray held 10 cups of lemonade perfectly. John Clayton made two more trays. “(The kids) go out during the parade, as mobile units,” to sell lemonade. “As quick as we can fill them up, they go out and sell more.”
The tradition of making lemonade begins with big, juicy lemons.
The first step is to ‘de-stickerize’ the lemons. Then the lemons have to go into bleach water and rinse water, before they can be cut. “I have pH strips to make sure the bleach is at the right level,” Starla said. The health inspector comes by to check.
Adults - rather than students - perform the task of cutting the lemons into nine pieces. ”You cut off both ends, then you cut the lemon lengthwise in half, and cut it in half again,” Starla said. “You make three or four cuts, (depending upon the size of the lemon); toss the ends in a box and the rest in a tub.”
Next, pieces of lemon and a scoop of sugar go into a cup. Using a wooden handle, the lemons are then pulverized with the sugar, making a slurry. Water is added, “then you pour it back and forth, cup to cup, until there is no slurry on the bottom of the cup. Dump that into a gallon pitcher, and repeat. Depending on the event, they might repeat it hundreds of time.”
When a customer orders a cup of lemonade, ice goes into the cup, and lemonade - along with the pulp - is poured over the ice from the pitcher.
Lemonade without sugar, and three types of sweetener, are also available.
Below is the schedule for the National Tom Sawyer Days:
Saturday, July 1
6:30 a.m. - Hannibal Cannibal Run/Walk takes place at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration and packet pickup from 5:30 a.m. until 6:45 a.m.
7 a.m. - Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.
12 p.m. - Frog Jump at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at 10 a.m.
12 p.m. - Carnival opens.
12 p.m. - Tomboy Sawyer contest.
2 p.m. - Local, pee-wee and girls fence painting contest at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration opens at 1 p.m.
3 p.m. - HASA swing dance until 5 p.m. at Greater Days.
7 p.m. - Nate Smith and Chase Mathew with the Hackamore perform at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
8 a.m. - Mud Volleyball at the Y-Men’s Pavilion.
9 a.m. - Arts and Crafts Festival until 5 p.m. at Central Park.
12 p.m. - Carnival opens.
2 p.m. - Trike Races at F&M Parking Lot, located at 6th and Broadway. Registration starts at 1 p.m.
2 p.m. - State, national and over 30 fence painting contest at Hill and N. Main Streets. Registration opens at 1 p.m.
7 p.m. - Fuel with Bury the Shadows performs at Tanyard Gardens. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Monday, July 3
9 a.m. - Arts and Crafts Festival at Central Park.
12 p.m. - Carnival opens.
2 p.m. - Hannibal’s Got Talent at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at 1 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
9 a.m. - Arts and Crafts Festival until 4 p.m. at Central Park.
10 a.m. - Parade down Broadway and Main Streets.
12 p.m. - Tom and Becky announcement at the Gazebo in Central Park.
12 p.m. - Carnival opens.
1 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament at Tanyard Gardens. Registration starts at noon.
