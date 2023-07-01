Lemonade stand

Starla Dunn displays a visual image of the lemonade that will be sold by the Hannibal Booster Club in Central Park on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Lemons on their own are tart to the tastebuds, but combined with the magic of a time-honored sweet “boost” administered by Hannibal High School students and their supporters, the lemons transform into a refreshing and ever-welcome enhancement to Hannibal’s National Tom Sawyer Days festivities.

As the early morning sun illuminates Broadway on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Hannibal Pirate supporters will be preparing for the annual rush of thirsty customers. As per tradition, the much-anticipated lemonade stand will open at 9 a.m. at its usual location: the southeast corner of Central Park, during the Arts & Crafts Festival. Serving will continue daily until 5 p.m., or 4 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

