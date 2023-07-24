HANNIBAL — A Saturday night tractor crash injured a Hannibal boy.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2022 John Deere tractor driven by a 12-year–old Hannibal male was heading north at 7 p.m. on private property on Crescent Street at Helm. While attempting to climb a hill, the patrol said the driver lost control of the tractor which rolled backwards and stuck a ditch.
