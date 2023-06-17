During the first half of the 20th Century, the setting sun would regularly cast its glow upon the the two-story frame mansion situated high atop the limestone bluffs to the north of Hannibal’s Market Street. Built by John Sinclair Mainland circa 1905-1906 for his extended family, the house overlooked the Hannibal Railway and Electric Company Depot.

Influencers of early transportation in a town still dependent upon horsepower, the Mainlands, including John Sinclair Mainland, (1858-1918) and two of his brothers, William Craigie Mainland (1859-1925) and Leslie Craigie Mainland Jr., (1863-1944) assumed operation of the Hannibal Railway and Electric Railroad around the beginning of the 20th Century. For the next two decades, under J.S. Mainland’s management, electric street cars would define public transportation between the individual sprawling burbs that today define Hannibal.

Mary Lou Montgomery retired as editor of the Hannibal (Mo.) Courier-Post in 2014. She researches and writes narrative-style stories about the people who served as building blocks for this region’s foundation. Books available on Amazon.com by this author include but are not limited to: "The Notorious Madam Shaw," "Pioneers in Medicine from Northeast Missouri," "The Historic Murphy House, Hannibal, Mo., Circa 1870,” “Hannibal’s ‘West End,’ and the newest book, “Oakwood: West of Hannibal.” Montgomery can be reached at Montgomery.editor@yahoo.com Her collective works can be found at www.maryloumontgomery.com

