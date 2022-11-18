Tips to keep the ball rolling on home loan

HANNIBAL – While some know the devastation of finding a dream-home just to have the loan fall through right before move-in time, Mary Smith, Mortgage Department Supervisor at Home Bank in Palmyra (1043541), has some tips on ways to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Smith spoke to a room full of realtors and brokers at the Mark Twain Realtors Association of Realtors on Thursday afternoon during a luncheon held in the community room at Hannibal Home Bank.
She said a top reason loan approval will be suddenly denied is when a borrower applies for more credit elsewhere. During the approval process, if the buyer seeks credit to purchase a new car or even furniture for their new house.
Spending can also become a problem and gave an example of suddenly using a credit card that was reported to have no balance on the application.
According to Smith, the most important thing to keep the approval process rolling is to be completely upfront with your lender.
“If you are going to change your job then you need to let us know right away,” she said. “If we qualified you on one employer and then you decided to switch in the middle of the process that might change everything we previously discussed with them.”
Documentation for preapproval on a home loan typically expires in 120 days; Smith said at Home Bank they ask that applications are updated every 90 days.
“Even though you may have already been prequalified, if you have waited several months then something may have changed on your credit that you weren’t aware of. It’s always important to come back and check with your loan officer,” she said. ““If you exceed four months then we really have to start the whole process over again.”
Smith recommends that those house hunting begin their searches by talking to a lender in order to know what amount they are qualified for. She said this makes it easier for real estate agents as well, if they are using one, so they know what numbers to focus on.
“It’s kind of a dream buster when they come in and they have their eyes set on this house but then when they run all of the numbers they find out that’s not really in their price range,” she said. “But if they start with a lender then they know before they even start looking at a house what price range they will need to be at.”
She said that interest rates for loans have skyrocketed in less than a year. While dream-rates of 2-3% held strong during the pandemic, they have risen to 6-7%. Smith said this requires a financial commitment that a potential homeowner must be ready to make.
Even so, Smith said people are still going to want to sell their houses and move into new ones, and there will always be job relocations and things like that, but it’s going to be harder.
“Especially the first-time home buyers. It’s going to be hard for them to afford that. I think the future is going to slow for a while,” she said. “It is nice to take a breath from 2020, it’s such a huge change. But then I hope it doesn’t last too long and we can get back into the groove.”
Once you have applied for a loan, Smith said you might also become the target for larger mortgage companies to contact you.
This happens because the banks are required to pull credit scores from the three credit bureaus during the loan approval process.
“A bank doesn’t sell your information and the company we use doesn’t sell your information but TransUnion, Equifax and Experian can sell your information,” she said. “We have no control over that.”
The companies who buy the information are big lenders like mortgage companies, big banks, etc. They are buying these leads because they see a hit on the credit and know someone is applying for a mortgage.
“We have discussed that since this is becoming more of an issue, we want to let people know upfront that we aren’t selling their information. But we can’t prevent the credit companies from selling your information, so you might get a phone call,” she said. “Everyone is coming under competition now, because everyone needs the loans. I think we will start seeing that more because people want the loans..”
Smith recommends sticking to a local lender who will work more with you on a more personal basis and discuss issues face-to-face rather than by telephone or email.
She also recommends buyers use a realtor rather than going at it alone.
“I don’t mind doing for-sale by owners at all but I feel like they get more information, help and guidance when they use a realtor. From working both sides of it, I can tell you that whenever there is a problem, a realtor is awesome to have,” she said. “They are your liaison between the buyer and seller so just having that person there and being familiar with the market and knowing what houses are worth.”
