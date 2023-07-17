LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Saturday night crash in Pike County injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Rayann N. Smith, 18, of Louisiana, was heading south at 5:25 p.m. on Route NN, north of County Road 270. When the driver looked down at the speedometer, the patrol said the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a dirt embankment, struck a tree and overturned onto its roof.
