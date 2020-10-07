HANNIBAL — Alliance Art Gallery, Gallery 310 and the Hannibal Arts Council will partner for a Second Saturday Open House to from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. It is designed to encourage the public to enjoy downtown Hannibal, visit galleries, view works by featured artists and see the latest works for sale by all the artists involved in the galleries/exhibits.
The Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., will feature member artist Peggy Burchard-Ballard, an overall gallery theme of Plant Life and offer a drawing for a piece of art at 5:30 p.m.
Gallery 310, 310 N. Main St., will feature member artist Kathy Huse and offer a drawing for a painting at 6 p.m.
The Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St., will offer the current exhibit that ends on Oct. 31, featuring 85 original works by 46 area artists. Sponsored by the Hannibal Art Club, it is the club’s 56th annual area artists exhibit and competition.
For more details, contact the HAC at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visit hannibalarts.com. Information will also be available on the Facebook pages of each of the galleries.