HANNIBAL, Mo. — One new member will join the Hannibal School Board and another member will keep her seat.
Election results show Scott Hawes earned a three-year term on the School Board, along with J’Nelle Lee.
Hawes moved to the Hannibal area about 13 years ago with his family to coach the wrestling program at Hannibal-LaGrange University. Since retiring, he has been selling vehicles at Tom Boland Ford and he has been pastor of Southside Baptist Church for the past 10 years.
Lee grew up in Hannibal and was a teacher for 10 years and is currently a real estate agent at Hannibal Realty. She is completing her second three-year term on the board.
Hawes received 855 votes, and Lee received 1,045 votes. Anna Lemon received 770 votes, Kyle Troy Pociask received 211 votes, Stacey Graves received 784 votes, and Gregory Lowes received 119 votes.
Blane Mundle was elected to a one year unexpired term on the board.
Mundle received 1,184 votes. Paul Ewert received 745 votes and Stephen Colyar received 80 votes. There were 11 write-in votes filed.
James Hark was re-elected as mayor with no opposition.
Mike Dobson was re-elected for Hannibal City Council in Ward 2 and Charles Phillips was elected to Ward 4.
