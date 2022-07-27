HANNIBAL — Unable to find a suitable alternate polling site within Hannibal's Third Ward in a short amount of time, voters in that ward will instead be casting their ballots in the August 2 primary at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

The change of polling places was announced by Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger in a letter sent last week to registered voters in the Third Ward.

