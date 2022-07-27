HANNIBAL — Unable to find a suitable alternate polling site within Hannibal's Third Ward in a short amount of time, voters in that ward will instead be casting their ballots in the August 2 primary at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The change of polling places was announced by Marion County Clerk Valerie Dornberger in a letter sent last week to registered voters in the Third Ward.
"Due to the fire at the Third Ward polling place, voters will not be voting at the True Church for the rest of 2022," she wrote in the letter.
It was not surprising that Dornberger had difficulty finding a suitable substitute polling place in the Third Ward.
"It could be a challenge to find a location big enough for our voters in the Third Ward," said Marla Meyers, the human resources manager for the Marion County clerk's office, who added last month that an adequate polling place must also be handicap accessible and have sufficient parking.
The church, located at 201 Willow Street, had served as the Third Ward polling place in Hannibal for the past three years before being destroyed by fire in June. Before shifting to the church Third Ward voters were casting their ballots at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, located at 301 Warren Barrett Drive. The change in locations was made in order to provide Third Ward voters, particularly those without transportation, a polling place within their ward.
Once a permanent replacement polling site has been secured Third Ward voters can expect to be notified again by the county clerk's office.
In the meantime, Dornberger invites anyone with questions or concerns regarding the voting site change in the Third Ward to contact her by phone at (573) 769-2549 or by email at vdornberger@marioncounty-mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.