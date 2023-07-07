HANNIBAL — What do you do with the stump of a huge maple tree felled in your backyard?
HANNIBAL — What do you do with the stump of a huge maple tree felled in your backyard?
Sue Dunbar, a retired nurse, thought it would be kinda cute to transform the stump into a gnome house, like ones she has envied on Pinterest.
“I told the guys, ‘don’t cut it down all the way,’” and they left the Dunbars a seven-foot tree stump to work with.
“I was going to put some plywood up and call it even," Sue said, but her husband had other ideas.
Mike Dunbar, who was electric department superintendent for the last 11 years of his 33-year career with the Hannibal Board of Public Works, saw the photos on Pinterest, and decided to come up with his own plan.
Sue gave Mike a lathe for Christmas, and this project gave him the opportunity to put his new power equipment to the test.
“My daughter lives on the outskirts of St. Louis, on a farm,” Sue said. When asked she wanted for her birthday, Sue told her daughter one thing: cedar wood. “So they brought us a truck load of wood.”
“The next thing I know, this man has built a cedar roof on this thing. We went to the river and got drift wood. He made the whole porch out of the driftwood, then the windows.
“It is quite an interesting piece,” she said, “it is the biggest yard ornament we have ever seen."
Mike still has the back of the gnome house to finish. “We need more cedar,” Sue said.
Mike told his wife: “I might put a deck around it.”
“That tree is five foot around,” Sue said.
For the Fourth of July, Judy and Mike added an American flag.
“We live on a very high hill (600 Summer St., to the north of Mark Twain Avenue.) “From the bottom of the street you really don’t see it. But I groom dogs,” at home, she said, “and everybody who has seen it really likes it.”
Sue added little statues of gnomes here and there, “I’m getting a little collection. I have to laugh at him though; he said the gnomes have to be in proportion with the house.”
And the craftsmanship is quality. “It didn’t come down with any of the storms,” Sue said.
Mike has lived in Hannibal for most of his life, but Sue is a transplant from Quincy, Ill. She moved to Hannibal about four years ago.
In Quincy, she had a well established garden in her back yard. When she moved to Hannibal, she had to start from scratch in designing her new garden.
It is nice to have someone who is very talented and willing to go through this much work,” she said. “Mike is quite a character, a very talented man.”
