QUINCY, Ill. — With the temperatures soaring into the low hundreds, The Salvation Army reminds community members its facilities in Quincy and Hannibal are cooling centers.
The cooling centers have varying hours and amenities per location for those who need respite from the extreme heat.
The Family Store of Hannibal is located at Steamboat Bend Shopping Center, Suite 200A, Hannibal, MO 63401. The cooling center is open Mon-Sat: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Water is available.
The Salvation Army Quincy Area Command also reminds the community it is distributing electric fans to those in need this summer. Distribution of fans from its Family Services facilities, in both Quincy and Hannibal.
Anyone living within Adams, Pike and Brown Counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe Counties in Missouri is encouraged to apply.
At this time, The Salvation Army has a limited number of fans available. Those applying for fans should bring a photo I.D. to their local Salvation Army Family Services Center. A Social Security or medical card is also required for those with children under five in the household.
Missouri residents should apply at the Family Services Center at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal (within The Salvation Army Family Store) from 1-4 p.m. Mon-Thur.
Fan distribution is prioritized for people over 65, those with children under five years of age, and those who are disabled.
Fans will only be distributed while supplies last.
