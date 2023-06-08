QUINCY, Ill. — The Salvation Army is collecting and distributing electric fans to those in need this summer in both Quincy and Hannibal.
Anyone living within the Quincy Area Command’s service area of Adams, Pike and Brown Counties in Illinois and Marion, Ralls, Lewis, Shelby and Monroe Counties in Missouri is encouraged to apply.
At this time, The Salvation Army has a limited number of fans available and is asking that donations of new or gently used fans of all sizes. Monetary donations are also welcomed.
Donations can be dropped off at The Family Services building located at 501 Broadway in Quincy or The Family Store/Family Services of Hannibal at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center.
In partnership with Ace Hardware, located in Quincy and Palmyra, customers can purchase fans, round up their total or donate various dollar amounts, which will be used to purchase fans for the program.
Donations sent via the mail can be sent to The Salvation Army, PO Box 75, Quincy, IL 62306. For monetary donations, please designate donations as “Fan Program - Hannibal” or “Fan Program - Quincy.”
Persons applying for fans should bring a photo I.D. to their local Salvation Army Family Services Center. A Social Security or medical card is required for those with children under five in the household.
In Quincy, the Family Services Center is located at 501 Broadway. Hannibal residents should apply at the Family Services Center at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center in Hannibal (within The Salvation Army Family Store).
Application hours at both locations are from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Fan distribution will be prioritized for people over 65, those with children under five years of age and those who are disabled.
Fans will only be distributed while supplies last.
