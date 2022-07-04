The official Tom and Becky couple of 2022-23: Azariah Tucker and Koryn Miller

HANNIBAL — The crowd grew quiet in Central Park as first Becky, then Tom, tiptoed around the potential Tom and Beckys who were hoping to receive the kiss that would lead to a very special year.
Monday afternoon, in a Fourth of July tradition at National Tom Sawyer Days, Azariah Tucker and Koryn Miller were named the official Tom and Becky couple by Jaxon Lay and Greta Welch, the official couple of 2021-22.
Azariah is the son of son of James and Bobbi Jo Tucker, and Koryn is the daughter of Michael and Sarah Miller.
Azariah told the crowd that becoming Tom was a dream of his since he saw one of the Toms when his grandpa brought him to the Boyhood Home. He expressed gratitude for the other Tom ambassadors he will be working with the coming year.
“It is an honor to be up here with these nine other contestants. It has taken work and determination to get the title of Tom and Becky finalists. I could not have made it this far without all of them,” Azariah said.
Koryn was overcome with tears when she was announced as the official Becky.
“This entire experience has already been so much fun and I can’t wait to see what this next year has in store for me,” said Koryn. “I am so excited.”
Greta Welch said she is thrilled that Koryn will be taking the position as the official Becky.
“I am just so happy for Koryn; she is going to do amazing,” she said, “My year has been amazing and I know hers will be too.”
Bennett Baumgardner, a 2021-22 Tom ambassador, also said the year has been a special one, but he is glad other kids in the community will be able to share the experience.
“It’s upsetting that it’s over but I am glad we get to pass it on because it really is a great experience and it’s fun to share with other people what I had,” he said.
Bennett said he has grown a lot in the last year and made close friendships in the program. He also said that his people skills have improved and that he’s enjoyed listening to others’ experiences with the program.
“Talking to adults has gotten a lot easier and that’s really what we do is talk to adults and I feel like that’s a good life skill to have is to talk to people older than you,” he said. “Also listening and hearing people talk about when they did it or other things.”
It was also a bittersweet day for parents of the outgoing ambassadors.
Jeanne Youngwirth, mom of Tom ambassador Chase Youngwirth, said the experience has been an amazing one for the whole family.
“These kids have had a chance to do all of these amazing things they never would have had a chance to do without the program,” she said. “They matured so much throughout the experience in ways I never would have imagined.”
Youngwirth said her favorite event was when they were invited to the Missouri Bicentennial in Jefferson where they also had an ice cream social at the governor’s mansion and attended the Governors Ball.
“That was one of my favorites just because that is something we wouldn’t have been able to do if it wasn’t for them being involved in this program,” she said.
Melissa Cummins, director of the Tom and Becky program, said that the program could not run without the Tom and Becky families. She also said that once you are in the Tom and Becky family, you stay in the family.
This proved true as Cummins called into the crowd for former Tom and Beckys to stand up and a group of all ages stood up.
“Look at all the people. It’s amazing,” Cummins said. “This program has touched so many lives in this community.”
