HANNIBAL — Darren Lillard was once a student marching down Broadway in Hannibal’s Band Day leading the Clark County High School Marching Band as a drum major.
On Tuesday afternoon, he led the eighth grade marching band in the 73rd Hannibal Band Day as their first-year band director.
Lillard replaced Jeff Duffy who is now the band director at Quincy High School.
Hannibal Band Day is a favorite tradition for schools throughout the region. For Hannibal residents and visitors who come to support their school, it’s a day to recognize and celebrate the hard work that goes into marching band.
From figuring out admission and concession prices to organizing where everyone should be, by the time the first band descends down Broadway, Lillard said that being a student on band day is quite different from being a teacher on band day.
As the eighth grade band leader, he also figures out when to tell teachers the students will be gone and lets parents know where and when to pick them up from the parade.
“A lot goes into putting Band Day together,” he said. “All this stuff that you don’t think about as a kid is super important when you are the teacher.”
Twenty-one bands marched in the parade and 10 performed field shows at Porter Stadium in the evening.
Tuesday was the second attempt at Band Day after last week was rained out. That day had 27 bands scheduled to march and 14 bands set to perform field shows, but several were unable to attend the rescheduled date due to schedule conflicts beyond their control.
Hannibal’s field show is titled “Under the Stars.”
“It takes popular compositions and uses them in our show and kind of mixes it with original music to portray stars,” he said. “So you hear a lot of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” references in there. It’s a really upbeat show.”
The theme paired well with the traditional parade song the Hannibal band performed, which was “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Lillard said the most rewarding part of preparing for band day has been watching the kids work so hard.
“Any time they work hard you want the outcome to pay off,” he said. “That doesn’t always happen but it is happening with our group.”
While Lillard settles into his new position, others prepare to move on.
Grace Hiles, senior, experienced her final band day Tuesday as a senior with Hannibal Marching Band.
“It’s bittersweet. We have had to deal with the loss of last year’s seniors and kind of rebuilding the band program so I am going to just miss everyone,” she said. “I just love every single person the band program.”
Hiles said band is what gave her the people she needed throughout her high school career and her time in marching band along with people who understood the how hard the commitment of marching band could be.
Marching band is a commitment requiring early and late hours at school, a lot of summer practices and traveling each weekend for competitions throughout the area.
“Marching band is an amazing band. As someone who almost quit band every single year except for, you kind of find your family and understand that everyone else is going through the exact same thing,” she said and then laughed. “Most days if you don’t want to quit band then you probably aren’t trying as hard as you should.”
Next year Hiles plans to go into the military and she points to the discipline required in marching band as an inspiration to move forward with these plans.
“The discipline that came with marching band introduced me to basic – Marching is a big military thing and it introduced me to basic discipline and really made me enjoy that side of life,” she said. “It has taught me to learn how to follow people above me but also taught me how to lead me by myself and teach others under me.”
As for Lillard, he has come full circle.
He received his bachelor's degree in music education and music performance from Quincy University in 2015, his master's degree in saxophone performance from Western Illinois University in 2017, and is currently working toward his Doctor of Arts.
In his current program, he is the principle chair in the wind ensemble, a member of the graduate saxophone quartet, and is studying jazz under a fellow D.M.A. saxophonist.
While seeking his undergraduate degree at Quincy University, Lillard student taught with the Hannibal Marching Band program.
Now teaching in Hannibal full time while teaching adjunct at Quincy University, it seems Lillard has come back home. He said teaching was always his long-term goal and a part of him always wanted to teach high school marching band.
“Since I have arrived at Hannibal every teacher I have talked to and all of the administrators have been super supportive,” he said. “I am very happy that I am here.”
Lillard seems to be finding the same support Hiles did in the program.
“Finding the people you love and finding the people you can share experiences with and that even the worst days are going to have funny stories in life; that’s what you need to do,” she said. “That’s what band does best of all.”
