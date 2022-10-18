Hannibal Marching Band: The first band day for one, the last for another

Hannibal High School Marching Band in the 73rd annual Hannibal Band Day on Tuesday afternoon. The 8th grade was led this year by new band leader, Darren Lillard while the high school band was led down Broadway by Grace Hiles, who is one of the three drum majors. Hiles will be moving onto the military next year.

HANNIBAL — Darren Lillard was once a student marching down Broadway in Hannibal’s Band Day leading the Clark County High School Marching Band as a drum major.

On Tuesday afternoon, he led the eighth grade marching band in the 73rd Hannibal Band Day as their first-year band director.

