HANNIBAL — Slavery has left an imprint on Hannibal history and the handprints of those in bondage are now memorialized at Jim’s Journey in downtown Hannibal.
More than 160 years ago the bricks that are now outside of Jim’s Journey were made and then constructed into an outbuilding by slaves in Hannibal.
The bricks were donated by the family of Denise Damron and were found when an old pre-Civil War outbuilding was torn down. Imprinted on two of the bricks are the handprints of the slaves who made them.
Faye Dant, director of Jim’s Journey, said the bricks give a voice to those who were once enslaved in Hannibal. She said most existing relics and tell the stories of the enslavers, but the stories of those enslaved were rarely told.
“Fingerprints found in the brickwork are solemn physical evidence of the African Americans who labored here in bondage many bricks were handmade by Black enslaved workers, including children,” Dant said. “As they pulled the bricks from the mold, fingerprints often were left behind in the clay.”
Dant explained that the process of making the bricks, which were created out of river clay, was laborious and often done in extreme heat by slaves who had no say in what in was demanded of them.
“Need I remind you how heavy some of the stones were and the people hauling them — no matter how far — were doing it on foot,” she said. “More often than not, the folks doing the heavy lifting were enslaved.”
Over a century later, their work will become art and the plight of their bondage will finally be seen, through a grant Jim’s Journey has received from a St. Louis based Portfolio Gallery and Education Center, and others, to create an outdoor art exhibit.
Dant calls it a testimony to the unnamed hands that labored in their construction.
“We are working with local craftsmen and artists to turn this pallet of bricks into something awesome,” she said. “Finally a long-awaited homage to the earliest pioneers who contributed more than we’ll ever know or admit to the community.”
Dant advocates for the unsung memories of local slavery and through her work at Jim’s Journey, which is the first memorial in the country dedicated to Huck Finn’s African American companion, there are now names and faces to Hannibal’s forgotten community.
The one-room stone building that houses Jim’s Journey, believed to be the oldest operating building in Hannibal, was built by the enslaved residents circa 1837 and was once used by the Union Army to store ammunition during the Civil War.
And now a tribute to local slaves hangs on the very same walls built by hands of Hannibal slavery.
Henry Dant, a relative of Dant’s husband, is one of those.
Henry served as a slave on Judge Daniel Kendrick’s farm south of Monroe City in Ralls County until he was emancipated at the end of the Civil War. His parents, Joe and Sue Dant, were brought to Missouri by the Kendricks before Henry was born.
Henry’s slave narrative featured in a collection of testimonies from slaves in Missouri that was collected by the Federal Writer’s Project of the Works Progress Administration, is available for purchase from the Hannibal History Museum.
On the Jim’s Journey website, Dant highlights Henry’s testimony along with others.
Henry recounts, “We worked hard on de farm. I cradled wheat and plowed corn often till midnight. We often drove hogs to Palmyra and Hannibal.”
When Henry’s brother died his workload increased as he was “de only colored man on de place.” Yet he still found time to work for his family, “I played a fiddle for all de weddings and parties in de neighborhood. Dey paid me fifteen or twenty cents each time and I had money in my pockets all de time.”
Henry recalled his emancipation in his narrative, “When we was set free dey gave us a side of meat and a bushel of meal. Dat’s all we got.”
After that, Henry became and moved to Marion County where he lived with his oldest son, Charlie Dant. He died in 1939.
His story was featured in the Hannibal Courier-Post around 1937, the Missouri Historical Society and the Library of Congress.
For more information on Hannibal slavery, the brick exhibit, or to schedule a tour of Jim’s Journey visit jimsjourney.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.