The Cole McDonald Impact Project: for anyone who has an idea

NEW LONDON, Mo. — For anyone who has an idea they don’t know what to do with or a business venture they aren’t sure how to follow, this could be the year for you.
The first Cole McDonald Impact Project, a new grant, is focusing on the question “What do you do with an idea?”
“So many people have ideas and they really just don’t know quite what to do with them,” said Lydia McDonald, manager of The Meadow. “They often don’t have anyone to ask for advice or have the financial means to bring their idea to fruition.”
The grant is for people of all ages who have an idea or the application can be filled out to nominate someone who has an idea. Applicants will answer specific questions and attend an interview to discuss their idea further.
The grant was funded by the third annual Run on the River held at The Meadow Campground and Coffee Shop. The event brought in 312 kayakers who were transported seven miles upriver from the campground with permission to use a privately owned access point to enter Salt River. They then floated back to The Meadow where a homemade feast awaited them.
The event raised $6,555 to fund the first Cole McDonald Impact Project and the money will be distributed to multiple recipients.
“It’s very broad, so anything with a business venture, a patent or anything they think would possibly impact their life, their family’s lives, the community or just society as a whole,” said Lydia.
The committee that will decide grant recipients are a group of local creatives and business owners who are also willing to share advice they have learned along the way themselves.
This includes Lydia and her parents, Randy and Lola McDonald, who own The Meadow and another New London business, McDonald Stone Co., just up the highway from where the campground is nestled beside Salt River.
John and Sharon Lake, who are the hosts of Run on the River, are also on the committee. The Lakes are the owners of Lake Automotive in Center, Mo. and and founders of the annual Great River Honor Flight Poker Run, which is an off-road event in Ralls County to benefit the Great River Honor Flight.
“Of course the financial aspect of this will make a huge difference but so much of this is just asking for advice,” Lydia said. “So many people have ideas and don’t know where to start or who to ask so we definitely will be lending our advice, support and some guidance.”
The funds from the two previous events went to the Ralls County Historical Society. For this year, Sharon decided to make the float in honor of a special member of the McDonald family.
Randy and Lola’s son, Cole McDonald, died in an accident on August 16, 2020. Cole had multiple businesses and was involved in many endeavors including a pending patent. Lydia said her brother was known for his creativity and his way of encouraging those with ideas to become the best they could be.
He also had a passion for nature and generating exciting ideas for events, which made the Run on the River grant even more appropriate to dedicate to him.
The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. For instructions on how to apply visit www.fluid-dynamic or call 573-248-4398.
