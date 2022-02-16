HANNIBAL — It can start as simple as your child having a conversation on Snapchat where plans to meet are made. The Child Advocacy Center of Northeast Missouri says this is often how kids become the victim of sexual assault.
Tuesday morning the group hosted their Coffee for Kids Tours, a quarterly event where organizations and members of the community are invited for an informational tour of the facility.
Amy Robins, forensics services program director of the Child Advocacy Center in Hannibal, discussed the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children or CSET Coalition.
“CSET encompasses any sort of human trafficking online exploitation. Anything where there is forced coercion or an exchange between a child and an adult or another child,” Robins said.
Robins said that many are surprised to learn how many children they see who are victims of sex trafficking — although it rarely looks like the sensationalized version portrayed on television.
According to Robins, local sex trafficking are often desperate acts by family involving addiction or more.
She talked about a mother who sold her daughter in exchange for drugs and for a place to live, and a father who sold his daughter in exchange for hunting land.
Online sexual predators are an ever-growing problem especially through various social media apps, but one in particular seems to draw predators.
Just last week the facility reported four children who were sexually assaulted through perpetrators they met on Snapchat.
“A lot of our cases start on Snapchat,” she said. She also mentioned that they now see more victims from Discord, which used to be just an app for gaming but now offers private chats and video messages.
This is an ever-increasing problem according to Robins, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kids were just handed devices and no one was checking on them because that’s how they were doing at their school and not all schools have the precautions they need on them to block all of that out,” she said. “So we are just seeing a huge increase in that aspect of things.”
In January 2021, the group hired retired detective Stefanie Kaiser as a CSET coordinator. Kaiser is a retired detective who worked on crimes against children and sex crimes for 30 years.
Through CSET, they are partnering with Dan Nash and Allison Phillips of the Human Trafficking Center, to educate local law enforcement and others on understanding the problem of trafficking and how to identify victims.
They also assist as a resource to law enforcements during special operations to identify victims and hold perpetrators accountable during sting operations.
“They might not be looking for the victims but looking for the buyers who are going to come and purchase sex,” she said. “So, maybe it’s just that you are going to impose a fine or arrest them to reduce the likelihood that they are going to look for a child to buy.”
Sometimes they are actually posing as the buyer and asking for the victims to come to them in order to offer support. It’s a different approach than how things were once done, Robins said, which was calling a prostitute and making an arrest.
“They bond out and they go right back to that life,” she said.
Robins said the new way of thinking is to have medical treatment and food on site and give them a way out or the option of a safe house. She said they also check their cars for children, as many kids come with them, and to make sure they are safe.
“The biggest thing to know is that a victim centered approach,” said Robins. “You aren’t there to arrest who shows up but to give them the resources to get out of that life and hold their perpetrators or pimps accountable.”
The CSET Coalition is also giving the community a chance to help the fight against sexual predators, and the program has already begun in their Wentzville facility.
Individuals, groups or organizations are encouraged to bring their resources, ideas and expertise to the CSET Coalition to see how those can be brought to fruition. Robins said volunteers should be people in the community who want to do something but aren’t sure how to.
Someone might want to provide a safe house or pair up with a larger organization to advocate and provide local trainings, and Robins said they can help.
“Let’s say you have a huge church group who wants to donate their space for a sting operation or would be willing to bring the food in for victims. Maybe you have a medical van and you can come to us,” she said. “All of those components can come together with what our community can bring and the partners who come to the table.”
Those who are interested in knowing more about the CSET Coalition can contact Stefanie Kaiser at 636-332-0545 ext. 143, or email skaiser@cacnemo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.