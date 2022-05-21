HANNIBAL — Jenna Haynes and Marcus Lilley sat across the table with car seats on each side of them holding their newborn twins, Madilynn and Adilynn. Lilley shook his head and looked at one of his daughters.
On Thursday morning, they only had one-and-a-half cans of formula left, with eight on the way from California; and the coming supply didn’t relieve much of his concern.
“Eight cans doesn’t last very long for twins,” he said.
It’s a struggle felt by parents across the country because of a nationwide baby formula shortage, which escalated to a national crisis after Abbott Nutrition, the largest U.S. manufacturer of baby formula, voluntarily shut down its largest production facility in Sturgis, Mich., on Feb. 17.
The company, which produces brand names like Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, also recalled several lines of the formula. This came after five babies were hospitalized, two of which died, suffering from bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility.
The plant could be up and running next week after Abbott reached an agreement with Abbot to restart production.
Haynes and Lilley use Similac Neosure for babies born prematurely.
Madilynn and Adilynn, who shared the same placenta but had two separate sacs, were born on April 16 after a difficult pregnancy during which required a lifesaving in-utero operation when Addilyn wasn’t receiving enough fluid.
Arriving six weeks early, the infants spent two weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis. Haynes and Lilley weren’t able to hold them during that time.
The shortage adds a new layer of stress, as the parents wander from store to store and often town to town in hopes of finding the specialty formula they need to make sure their growing girls continue to thrive.
“I couldn’t produce the milk to feed them and now I can’t find the formula and it’s been really stressful,” Haynes said.
“We are doing everything we are supposed to, but it still feels like we are failing our children,” Lilley added. “But we will do whatever it takes to make sure our daughters are fed.”
Haynes said she knows others are breaking down over the situation, as she has witnessed young mothers standing before empty grocery store shelves.
“I don’t know how many moms I’ve seen holding their kid looking for their formula or being on the phone with their family crying saying, ‘I don’t know what to do,’” said Haynes.
Lilley and Haynes said many parents are coming together to make sure babies get fed. Lilley recalled one parent in the store holding three cans of specialty formula, who stopped and offered them one can, although it wasn’t the right type.
Many parents are finding help through social media.
The eight cans they will soon have are the result of a cousin who found their brand at a store in California after reading a post on Facebook by Haynes’ mom. She also said that she has helped other moms connect to people who have the brands they need through Facebook posts.
Diane Bibb, director of Women’s care at Hannibal Regional Hospital, said connecting to others is a good way to locate formula brands when they can’t be found locally.
“One of the best things a parent can do at this point in time, especially with specialty formulas, is reach out to their family and friends in different areas and have them looking for it on the shelf,” she said. “Smaller stores have more availability.”
Bibb said another good place to reach out for help is through their pediatrician, who can possibly make suggestions for other formulas to use. She does not recommend mixing formulas or using less than the recommended amount to stretch the supply.
They also do not recommend making baby formula at home.
“People made their own formula years ago but what we know now is that it’s lacking in what babies need for their brain growth, development,” she said.
While the need for formula increases, some organizations have to take a step back for the greater good.
Stacey Nicholas, chief development officer at Douglas Community Services, said that they don’t reach into the community to ask for formula for the food pantry because it’s not an issue of affordability but an issue of supply.
“So if we were to ask the community to bring us formula then what we are doing is taking the formula away from those who have the resources like programs like WIC,” she said. “We don’t want to interfere with that.”
In Illinois, Emily Hendrickson, director of nursing at the Adams County Health Department, said they are continuing to work closely with parents to find the formula they need through the WIC program.
Hendrickson said something they encourage is to shop early in the month and often, rather than buying for the entire month all at once. She also said many grocers are also taking the necessary steps by putting a limit on the number of cans to be purchased at once.
“We saw this with gas and toilet paper; when we start panic-buying and hoarding then it creates less of an option to get that formula when they need it,” she said.
She also said staying in touch with your grocers is a good idea and to call before visiting the store. For WIC clientele, she said some grocery stores are keeping some cans back just for them, so if it’s not on the shelf then they might have some in the back.
Hendrickson also warns against scams and to consult with trusted individuals on how to obtain the formula needed, such as a primary care physician.
Hendrickson said they are “sensitive to the fact that not all moms and all families can breastfeed” with foster families and other situations that prevent breastfeeding.
For those who can breastfeed and are considering it, she said that Adams County has established a program for WIC families to help with breastfeeding.
“If you started and it’s not going well and are thinking about making that leap to formula, give us a call if you are a WIC family,” she said. “We have a great breastfeeding program who work closely with people all hours of the day and are a breastfeeding counselor.”
She said for those who are not on the WIC program, Blessing Hospital has a certified lactation and local support groups lean on.
For Missouri residents, Hannibal Regional Hospital offers similar services.
Bibb, also a lactation consultant, shared that anyone who is interested in breastfeeding for the first time or returning to it — even those who gave it up after a struggle — can utilize the many free resources offered at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
She said it is possible to relactate but the level of difficulty depends on the amount of time that has passed.
“The farther they are from having breast fed a baby, the harder. If a mom was breastfeeding a month ago and then quit for whatever reason, it’s going to be much easier than someone ten months ago,” she said.
She suggested anyone who wants to start breastfeeding start with the weekly breastfeeding support group that meets at the hospital at 5 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.
The hospital also has a 24-hour, non-emergency, warmline to reach a lactation consultant regardless of how mothers are feeding their baby. They can text or call at 573-406-2122.
