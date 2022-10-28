HANNIBAL — Craig and Kathy Mitchell looked around Central Park on Saturday, Oct. 15 wondering if they could be sitting in the same spot where Craig’s family camped for a night exactly 100 years ago.
Arriving at Hannibal earlier that day, they came in on a whisper from the past.
It is the soft voice of Oma, Craig’s grandmother, telling her story through photographs with one-sentence descriptions on the back to document a trip that has become a Mitchell family legacy.
The roads Craig and Kathy are now traveling were first navigated in 1922 by Craig’s grandparents and great-grandparents at no more than 40 miles per hour in a Model T Ford on a 19-day trip from Trafalgar, Ind. to Redlands, California.
It was a trip to visit his great-grandfather’s sister but it wasn’t an easy one to make.
Americans in 2022 call it “road tripping” while trekking new places with the ease of connecting highways, road signs along the way, and of course, Google maps whose voice narrates many trips, letting the drivers know when they’ve taken a wrong turn.
In 1922 taking a cross-country trip was a new thing, the generations of the American road trip were just getting started and Craig's family set out on a harrowing one.
Their belongings attached to the side of the windowless Model T with large bags blocking the driver’s door, forcing the driver to enter from the passenger’s side, the road would take them down unfamiliar roads while they sputtered into towns along the way to set up camp.
The low lights in the Model T headlights also shortened their daily travel, but they went as far as they could each day in order to arrive in California for the summer before snow hit.
“They went from sun up to sun down — they tried to fill up their day but could only get about 120 miles in per day because of the amount of sunlight they had to work with plus they had to set up a tent and for dinner,” Craig said. “And then went to sleep just to get up and do the whole thing again.”
Craig and Kathy are attempting to travel the same roads and sputter into those same towns, although they are driving in the comfort of their vehicle while pulling a trailer behind them to camp in.
The goal is to relive the trip in every way possible. From arriving in each town on the exact same date — 100 years later — to attempting to map out every road they might have taken, it’s a legacy trip and one that has their family rooting them on their home in Indiana.
Their guide for the trip is a book that was put together by Craig’s 97-year-old father and his sister who compiled the photos left by Craig’s grandmother Oma on which she documented the journey with one sentence on the back of each picture.
On the day they arrived in Hannibal, Oct. 15, 1922, Oma wrote “Traveled on roads that wound through clay hills and took the Illinois State Road Ferry across the Mississippi River into Hannibal, Missouri.”
Craig is unsure why they took the ferry to Hannibal when they could have taken the nearby toll bridge to cross the river, which was the bridge in Hannibal that the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge replaced in 2000.
“There are still questions like why did they cross over the Mississippi in a ferry, which by the picture did not look very stable instead of just using the perfectly good toll bridge,” he said.
For Craig and Kathy planning the trip has been like putting a puzzle together through the picture trail and one-sentence descriptions Oma left behind.
“It’s like she said here’s your puzzle piece for the day — go,” he added. “You have to put it together and fill in the blanks.”
They are also traveling with the help of the “Official 1920 Automobile Club St. Louis Blue Book” which Craig purchased online. The book, which is an original from 1920, gives maps and roads tells how many miles are between destinations.
Craig believes it is a possibility that they used a book like this, as the Model T they were traveling in did not have a working speedometer or odometer but Oma sometimes mentions how many miles were traveled in a day.
For the Mitchells traveling with their camper behind them, it can be hard to follow the 1920 maps.
“These roads are hard to find and not the best condition to take my trailer sometimes,” he said, adding that some of the roads no longer exist at all.
Their journey continued after leaving Hannibal traveling the next day to Chillicothe, Mo. and then going into Kansas before reaching New Mexico on day 13.
Craig continues to document their trip on his Facebook page FollowthePapaw and they are now weeks into their trip. He joked that this far into the trip, Oma just might have been missing the days she spent in Missouri.
On Day 14 Craig wrote, “Two weeks into the trip, and Oma shared ‘The roads were fair, but we had more mountains.’ I don't know about you, but I am beginning to hear a wish for a return of the hills of Missouri in her writings.”
Kathy said she believes Oma left behind the puzzle pieces so that the family could remember it.
Kathy said their nine grandchildren are why they started their Facebook page in hopes they will one day do the same.
“She was trying to make her trip for future generations. So that’s why we are doing what we are doing, trying to take some snapshots and build on that tradition for our grandchildren,” she said.
Craig said he knows that many are as lucky to have had a family legacy left behind, but he hopes to encourage others to start one of their own.
“But there is no reason why you can’t start your family history now and go from today forward, then your kids will have the history and your grandchildren will have that history,” he said. “You might not know what it was before but you can make it what you want it to be.”
He also wants to remind everyone to write on the back of pictures for future generations to know about — even if it’s just one sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.