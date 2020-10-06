HANNIBAL — The first of three storm-water projects that are planned along North Street in Hannibal has been completed.
After months of delay due to the level of the Mississippi River, Mathew Munzlinger of the Hannibal Board of Public Works reported during the September meeting of the HBPW Board that the project’s contractor, Heartland Restoration of Elsberry, initially declared the work completed in mid-August. However, some problems were found to still exist, according to Munzlinger.
“When we did some inspections, after the fact, we found three places that had eroded due to water coming over the top of their containment. The contractor came back and re-did that so they are done with the temporary repair,” Munzlinger said.
The temporary repair of about 250 feet of stone archway was necessary after a torrential rain event in May 2019 damaged the North Street storm sewer.
Now that the below-ground temporary repair has been completed some above-ground work will be undertaken by the HBPW.
“We are going to work to clean that up and remove some of the old pavement that has buckled up,” Munzlinger said. “They have installed Jersey barriers along the east side of Bridge Street down to the alley so we can get that opened back up and maybe take the fence down.”
The next repair project that will be undertaken in that area will be the responsibility of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“They hope to get their contract out to bid shortly and get that replaced from the toe of the levee up to the east edge of the alley behind the Mark Twain Brewery,” Munzlinger said. “At that point we will make the connection and go on farther west.”
A levee toe is the edge of the levee where the base meets natural ground.
After the Army Corps of Engineers has completed its work the HBPW plans to undertake a permanent repair of the storm sewer. It will entail replacing the storm sewer’s existing stone archway with a box culvert from where the Corps’ repair ends near the flood levee all the way to Mark Twain Avenue.
The estimated cost of the permanent repair is $5.5 million, which was the least expensive of the permanent repairs that was proposed in 2019 to the HBPW. That repair option was selected by the HBPW Board in October 2019.