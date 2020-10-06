HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council and its contest sponsors are pleased to announce the winners of the Masterpiece T-shirt design contest for youth ages 13 to 17. Age division winners are Zack French, ages 13-15, and Keyann Fitzpatrick, ages 16-17.
In place of the originally planned People’s Choice award contest via Facebook with just one overall winner, HAC chose to divide the entries into two age divisions, select a winner for each division and give a cash award to each of those winners.
Sponsors for the original youth ages 4-12 and added ages 13-17 Masterpiece T-Shirt design contest are Early Bird Kiwanis Club, Evening Kiwanis Club, George and Eva Jo Spalding Foundation, U.S. Bank Foundation, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, George H. Riedel Private Foundation, James O’Donnell Funeral Home, Vickie Witthaus, Dr. Michael and Sherry Bukstein and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.