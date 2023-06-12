Ted Sampson appointed COO for Hannibal School District

Ted Sampson

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District announced Ted Sampson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Sampson is a member of the Hannibal community and has a background in education. He brings valuable experience and understanding of the district's needs to his new role.

