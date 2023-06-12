Ted Sampson appointed COO for Hannibal School District

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District announced Ted Sampson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Sampson is a member of the Hannibal community and has a background in education. He brings valuable experience and understanding of the district's needs to his new role.
He is a Hannibal High School alumnus and has a long history with the district.
Sampson began working as part of the summer maintenance team during his college years and joined as a social studies teacher in 2005. His passion for education led him to being appointed as Dean of Students and eventually principal of Hannibal High School in 2003.
Throughout his tenure, Sampson implemented innovative programs, fostered a positive learning environment and built strong relationships with students, parents and staff.
In his new role, Sampson will oversee the operational aspect of the school district. He will work closely with administrators, faculty, staff and community stakeholders while ensuring the highest standards of educational excellence are maintained.
"We are thrilled to have Ted Sampson as our Chief Operations Officer," said Superintendent Susan Johnson. "His deep roots in our community and extensive experience as an educator make him an excellent fit for this position. We have full confidence in his leadership and look forward to the continued success and growth of our schools under his guidance."
As COO, Sampson will shape the future of the Hannibal School District by promoting student achievement, fostering innovation and upholding the district's commitment to excellence.
