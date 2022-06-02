HANNIBAL — If you have been thinking about getting a tattoo, this weekend might be a good time to take the leap.
You can get inked for a cause and meet some new furry friends when Two Fathoms Tattoo in Hannibal partners with the Northeast Missouri Humane Society this weekend at the Do Your Part with Skin Art event.
Registration for tattoos will begin on both days at 10 a.m. at Two Fathom Tattoos located at 615 Broadway in Hannibal, and tattooing begins around 11 a.m. The event will wrap up at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Hand-sized or smaller tattoos, on the arms and legs only, will be offered at discounted price for the weekend with 50% of all proceeds going to the shelter. The shop will provide a flash sheet with available tattoos for people to view and pick designs from, or design ideas can be brought to the shop.
Tattoos on the flash sheet, which are normally $150 at base cost, will be offered at an introductory cost of $80 with additional pricing for size and design assessed by the artist. Designs brought in will be assessed for price.
This is the second time the shelter and Two Fathoms Tattoo have paired up for the event. It was an idea Jonathan Norman, owner of tattoo shop, came up with while adopting his dog, Matilda.
The one held in 2020 was more successful than they expected with approximately 60 tattoos done over the weekend by two artists.
After the shelter’s grand opening in their new building in 2021 held up the event last year, they return this year expecting the same turnout.
Despite the anticipated volume of tattoos done over the weekend, Norman said the high quality of art does not change.
The three tattooists who will be participating in the event all have more than 10 years of experience — and are all animal lovers, of course.
“You are going to get all that professionalism and all that high-end and high-energy, positive mental attitude tattooing that I offer here every other day of the week, but with it going to benefit four-legged creatures,” said Norman.
Norman and Elise Blue, director of the shelter, said while the tattoos are the heart of the event, there are also other reasons to come.
Dogs and cats will be on-site to meet and apply to adopt (animals will not be taken home that day) and donations for the shelter will be accepted with 100% going to the shelter.
“If you want to just come down and get a quick selfie with a puppy or kitty and then get back to work, you are more than welcome to,” said Norman. “We encourage everyone to come check it out and see what we are about and what the shelter is about.”
Pets are also welcome to attend and can get microchipped, which will be offered by the shelter for the first time at the event. This is a new service that will be available also at the shelter for $30.
Blue said the process of microchipping is a simple injection and the chip is made from a heat-resistant, high-intensive, fiber instead of the commonly used glass chips that can break and become unreadable if an animal gets injured.
“The needles are a lot smaller now. We have been trained and can do it right here ourselves,” Blue said, adding that all animals brought to the shelter are scanned for microchips that enable them to contact the owner immediately in the case of a missing pet.
The shelter will also have a tag machine available to purchase large or small tags for pets to include their names, phone numbers, address or other information.
It will be a first-come, first-serve, event without appointments available. However, patrons can come to the shop and sign-up for a tattoo and then receive a phone call when their spot opens up.
Also returning this year is handmade merchandise, such as dog-themed t-shirts, bandanas and more, by Trennity Rolald, Hannibal native and online business owner of Trendy’s.
Madi Weatherford, fourth grader at Mark Twain Elementary from Madi’s Kindness Project, will be serving snacks and drinks for people.
“It was a lot of fun last time and you just get that overwhelming sense that you are doing something right,” he said. “Today people are consumed with a lot of negativity, but to know you did something to help someone — or an entity, or a dog or cat — that’s just good medicine.”
