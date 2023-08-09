Multi-state jackpot games heated up this summer with back-to-back billion-dollar-plus jackpot prizes.
First, a 39-drawing Powerball run concluded on July 19 with a $1.08 billion jackpot winner – the game’s largest of the year and third largest in its history. That was followed by a 32-drawing Mega Millions run that produced a $1.602 billion jackpot winner on Aug. 8 – a record breaking jackpot for Mega Millions.
In Missouri, those Powerball and Mega Millions runs translated into more than $10.5 million in prizes to players, $3.9 million to the businesses around the state that sell the games and more than $27 million to the Lottery’s beneficiary – public education.
“It’s always great news when we can provide increased proceeds for Missouri education, and large jackpot runs certainly help us do that,” Lester Elder, executive director of the Missouri Lottery said. “Our retailers and players enjoyed it, too, so it’s definitely a win-win for us.”
Players have 180 days from the date of each drawing to claim their prizes. Prizes of more than $600 may be claimed by appointment only at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in Jefferson City, St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.
