Summer citations aim to build relationships between officers and citizens

The Hannibal Police Department is issuing citations this summer to residents who are being safe, responsible or doing good for the community. If issued a citation you can exchange it for an ice cream cone at the Hannibal Sonic.

HANNIBAL — This summer you may get “busted” by an officer at the Hannibal Police Department, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing.

Hannibal Officer Allison Hamm presented the idea of issuing citations to residents who were being good and safe citizens. She said she saw the idea while on Facebook and thought it would be good for both the department and the community.

