Summer citations aim to build relationships between officers and citizens

HANNIBAL — This summer you may get “busted” by an officer at the Hannibal Police Department, but that doesn’t mean it’s a bad thing.
Hannibal Officer Allison Hamm presented the idea of issuing citations to residents who were being good and safe citizens. She said she saw the idea while on Facebook and thought it would be good for both the department and the community.
“I wanted to show the community that we’re not all work,” Hamm said. “So I went ahead and made up the citations, contacted Sonic, sent the proposal to chief and he approved it.”
Officers began issuing the citations on Thursday and whenever someone is issued one they get a free ice cream cone to Sonic in Hannibal.
Chief Jacob Nacke said he’s proud of his officer and excited about the initiative and the summer outreach program.
“She really took the idea and ran with it from start to finish,” Nacke said. “I think the officers are going to be more invested because it was created by one of their own and it’s an opportunity to get out into the community.”
Hamm said about 250 citations were created and she hopes they’re all handed out.
“Right now a couple different officers are known for playing basketball or doing foot races with kids,” she said. “I hope more officers are able to connect with residents and able to do things like that.”
While it will be easier to give citations to youth, that’s not the only target. Nacke said the goal is to build relationships with everyone in Hannibal.
“This will help build dialogue with those in the community,” he said. “It will help our officers understand the community better and hear what people have to say and it will also be a nice change of pace instead of always responding to calls.”
Residents also shouldn’t worry about being pulled over for a citation. Nacke laughed saying he knows people have places to be and wouldn’t pull them over for good behavior.
Some things residents may get a citation for though is wearing a helmet while biking, using crosswalk or sweeping your sidewalk after mowing. Nacke said anything that is safe, responsible or good for the community can get you a citation.
“I think the community will see these citations and it will spur them to do good,” he said. “I also think other businesses may follow suit.”
Officers will have their citations on hand during National Tom Sawyer Days. Which means if you see someone talking to an officer during the celebration or at any other time, don’t forget it may not be a bad thing.
At the end of the day the goal of the police department is to make connections.
“I want to reach out and say we’re here and we’re not only here to do our job,” Hamm said. “We hope to be able to build a better relationship with our community.”
The Hannibal Police Department will be handing out the citations through the end of summer or until the citations are gone.
