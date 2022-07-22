Stuff the Bus’ school supply effort set

NECAC Pike County Service Coordinator Penny Dixon looks over donated school supplies. NECAC, the Salvation Army and Bowling Green Walmart have teamed to seek back-to-school supplies for the “Stuff the Bus” event July 29-31 and August 5-7.

 NECAC photo

The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC), Salvation Army and Walmart have teamed to sponsor a “Stuff the Bus” school supply collection.

The event takes place July 29 to 31 and Aug. 5 to 7 at the Bowling Green Walmart. A special display will be set up so shoppers may drop off purchased products. Items will be equally distributed by NECAC to Pike County school districts.

