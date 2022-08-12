Steampunk athletes in a kilt will test their strength and endurance over Labor Day Weekend

HANNIBAL – Don your kilt and head down to the mud volleyball court for a new game in the Big River Steampunk festival this labor day weekend.
Highland games will be played at the Mud Volleyball court in downtown Hannibal on Saturday, Sept. 3 and online registration to participate in the games is now open.
It will be Scotland versus Ireland in a battle of the clans format and registered athletes will go head-to-head. The games have a history dating back as early as the eleventh century when men attempted to outdo each other by throwing items like stones, in a display of manly strength and endurance.
From throwing stones to the Highland game’s traditional caber toss, where competitors toss a large tapered pole called a "caber.” In Scotland, the caber is usually made from a larch tree and it can be between 16–20 feet tall and weigh between 90–150 pounds.
And it’s all done in a kilt.
That’s right, all athletes must wear a kilt and are encouraged to Steampunk themselves as well.
The Big River Steampunk festival is held every year over the four day Labor Day Weekend and this four-day event will leave you in awe and amazement. With each day chock-full of events and vendors, there will be something for everyone.
The Big River Steampunk Festival started in 2014 with an original intention to support the Hannibal History Museum and in the years since has become one of the largest outdoor steampunk festivals in the world.
Big River Steampunk has always drawn a crowd, from the first year when it was estimated that a few hundred people might show up but a few thousand people flocked to the festival instead. Now, the event draws in more than 20,000 each year with attendees from all over the world including England and Australia.
You can dive deeper into the Steampunk weekend with more specialty events. All specialty events require tickets that can be purchased online until August 20 and during the event at the information booth or at the door.
These are just a few of the events you can find on the website.
Steampunk Ball on board The Mark Twain Riverboat
Saturday at 9pm
Enjoy a beautiful scenic Riverboat cruise on The Mighty Mississippi aboard The Mark Twain Riverboat. Your evening will be filled with the musical stylings of The Midnight Wanderers followed by the unforgettable performance of Thom Bedlam. Make some wonderful memories.
Ghost Walk/Old Baptist Cemetery with Doc Phineas
Friday at 10 a.m.
Come with Doc Phineas and stroll the streets of Historic downtown Hannibal as Doc tells intriguing stories of Victorian ghosts from days long passed. Where at The Hannibal history Museum, you will board their Ghost Tour Bus and take an excursion to the Old Baptist Cemetery.
The Old Baptist Cemetery is the oldest and known to be the most haunted graveyard in Hannibal. It was where Twain chose to write about the murder Tom and Huck witnessed and where cracked and neglected gravestones threaten to fall over as you walk by.
Meet Doc at 100 North Main at 9:45 p.m. to experience this haunted steampunk adventure. It begins at 10 p.m.
Steampunk your marriage!
Pick a Date
Renew your vows in Steampunk style!
How memorable would it be to renew your vows at this year's Big River Steampunk Festival. Vow renewals are wonderful, but when they are at Big River Steampunk Festival, they are truly memorable.
Afternoon Tea with The Chicago Steampunk Exposition
Sunday at 3 p.m.
Enjoy a wonderful Afternoon Tea at Greater Days, 111 North Main Street. While attending the tea you will have the opportunity to learn more about The Chicago Steampunk Exposition.
HANNIBAL ALL ACCESS PASS
Get your ALL ACCESS PASS and don't miss out on any of the excitement and ticketed events. OVER A $200.00 savings.
