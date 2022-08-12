Steampunk athletes in a kilt will test their strength and endurance over Labor Day Weekend

Steampunk Festival will start Friday, Sept. 2 and run until Monday, Sept. 5. 

HANNIBAL – Don your kilt and head down to the mud volleyball court for a new game in the Big River Steampunk festival this labor day weekend.

Highland games will be played at the Mud Volleyball court in downtown Hannibal on Saturday, Sept. 3 and online registration to participate in the games is now open.

