HANNIBAL — One out of every six households in Missouri has unsatisfactory internet service, which means that between 400,000 and 1 million Missouri residents aren’t receiving the access they need.
Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) said that help is on the way to those struggling with their service.
Households across the state will have better service after the recent allotment of $250 million via the federal infrastructure bill, which will become a minimum of $500 million through matching state funds.
Local residents can now take a survey regarding the quality of their internet service to help make sure funds are distributed in places with the highest needs.
“The survey will help us identify exactly where the problems are and give us the ability to strategize how to meet those needs,” Riggs said.
The funds will be targeted to the unserved and the underserved, such as people who are unable to upload documents or make an online payment.
Riggs stressed that the importance of internet service and speeds are much more important today than even three or four years ago, with many people trying to establish home-based businesses and conduct remote work or schooling.
He also mentioned that doctor visits through telehealth along with smart heating and cooling systems, camera-equipped doorbells and other devices all require consistent and high-speed broadband access.
“We have to do a better job than that if we are going to join the twenty-first century. This is the time to get that done,” he said.
Riggs has been working toward the goal of improved broadband since 2020 when he launched a grassroots effort to increase broadband access for rural Missourians and, as a legislator, worked with Gov. Mike Parson, and U.S. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley.
Through this initiative, more than $1 million was awarded in grants in 2020 to 16 internet providers, including Chariton Valley Wireless and Mark Twain Rural Telephone Company.
More recently, his efforts were joined with other legislatures with the recent passage of Senate Bill 820. Although it was not his broadband bill, which was passed by the House but never heard in the Senate, Riggs contributed to the language with many of the same details he laid out in his own bill.
One of those details is vertical real estate management which Riggs said is called the “permission slip bill” which allows a political subdivision of any area of the state to put a tower on their property.
This would include school districts, state parks, rural water districts, public libraries and more.
“It gives them the ability to do that in concert with the provider,” he said. “So if this is something you want to get into, as a school district, if you want to erect a tower or another device to induce that signal then you have the ability under statute to do that.”
He also said this will promote private partnerships and competition.
The bill also makes sure that funds are being used properly.
Riggs said the bill puts the state broadband office itself into the statute, enabling the office to go out and do on-site inspections to ensure that funds dedicated to broadband are going on on-time and on-task. It also puts in statutory language that the funds are for broadband employment only.
The bill will also require providers who default on their obligations to this state, or any other state, to notify the broadband office within seven calendar days that they are unable to fulfill their obligations with the state’s money. At that point, the provider will have to prove they can continue forward with deployment efforts.
The bill also lines out an “elevator clause” which states that as the federal standard of internet speed rises, the Missouri standard will rise with it.
Riggs said the bill is now awaiting a signature from Gov. Parson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.