HANNIBAL —The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has lifted a boil order for the Hannibal Public Water system.
The boil order, issued on Thursday, was the result of high E. Coli bacteria counts found in one of eight samples taken from the water system this past Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional testing conduction Thursday and Friday show results that have returned to the safe range.
