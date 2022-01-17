BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A St. Charles man was left with minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash Saturday night in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 7:50 p.m. on northbound U.S. 61, south of Route F.
Involved in the crash was a 2005 Saturn Ion driven by 39-year-old Christopher M. Straub of St. Charles.
According to the accident report the driver lost control of the vehicle which traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
Straub, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.