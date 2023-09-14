QUINCY, Ill. — Area women cancer survivors are invited to a special event designed to enhance their quality of life.
Blessing Health will host “Evolve” on Saturday, Sept. 30, between 1-3 p.m. at Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences, 3609 Marx Drive, Quincy.
At this free event, women cancer survivors can enjoy:
- Chair massages
- Chair yoga
- Manicures
- Crafts
- Food demonstrations and snacks
- Flower essences and essential oils
- Door prizes
“Blessing Health is as dedicated to improving the quality of life for our cancer patients as we are to improving their health,” said Robert Johnson, MD, board certified radiation oncologist and medical director, Blessing Cancer Center. “Evolve offers a unique opportunity for all women cancer survivors from throughout the region to engage with us and each other and indulge for the benefit of their quality of life.”
Registration is not required, but those who pre-register online at events.blessinghealth.org will be entered to win a prize. Search by event name for Evolve.
