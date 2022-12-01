Hannibal community members ask for Eugene Field Principal to be fired

Joe Miller, former Hannibal School Board member, was one of 17 speakers who addressed the board disagreeing with their decision to retain the principal of Eugene Field Elementary.

 COURIER-POST PHOTO/MEG DUNCAN

HANNIBAL — A group of parents and residents gathered at a special Hannibal School Board meeting on Wednesday with some calling for Eugene Field School Principal Kelsey Whitley to be fired.

With around 50 in attendance, 17 speakers challenged the School Board's decision to return Whitley to her position on a probationary status after she was put on administrative leave on Oct. 23 for posting a picture on social media of a Halloween decoration many are calling offensive — reported to be a baby doll in blackface that was hanged.