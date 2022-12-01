HANNIBAL — A group of parents and residents gathered at a special Hannibal School Board meeting on Wednesday with some calling for Eugene Field School Principal Kelsey Whitley to be fired.
With around 50 in attendance, 17 speakers challenged the School Board's decision to return Whitley to her position on a probationary status after she was put on administrative leave on Oct. 23 for posting a picture on social media of a Halloween decoration many are calling offensive — reported to be a baby doll in blackface that was hanged.
Joe Miller, a former school board member, and others believed the board’s response to Whitley’s actions failed them, and it should have shown zero tolerance by not allowing her to return to the position.
“What message is the board, or the system, sending to the staff and the children and the community?” Miller asked. “Somewhere I read you cannot change what you tolerate nor can you fix what you don’t acknowledge. We think the problem is bigger than you are willing to acknowledge.”
Miller said he once read that “those who define, govern, and promote the process by which the system is executed are ultimately held accountable for what the system has produced.”
“Our goal today is to ensure that a plan is in place to remove, in absolution, racism from our system,” he continued.
School Board President Michael Holliday agreed accountability within the system is always necessary.
“I respect the fact that you believe we made a terrible decision,” he said to the room. “I myself, now question the very decision I was part of and voted for. I struggle with thinking that I let my neighbors in the community down by voting the way I did.”
Holiday said in his 15 years on the board he has had to make difficult decisions during a financial crisis, student threats and the pandemic, but he points to this situation as the hardest he’s faced.
“I want each and every one of you in this room to know that I do not condone nor does any member of the board condone, nor does the superintendent of this school condone any acts, displays, verbage or any other display of any kind that have any racial connotations either directly or indirectly,” he said.
Holliday said he was appalled by the picture Whitley shared, and that the decision to return her to the position on a probationary status was not made lightly.
After five hours of collaboration, Holliday said the board made the choice knowing that Whitley would have the hard job of regaining trust with both the Eugene Field and Hannibal communities.
“This challenge isn’t just for Kelsey Whitley but we as a school board have to be accountable that the decision we made was correct and if it’s not correct then we will address this decision during the probationary status that Mrs. Whitely is in,” he said.
The School Board was challenged during the meeting to define what Whitley’s probation means. School Board Vice President Brad Kurz responded they are willing to provide whatever probation terms they are legally allowed to disclose and that they will get back with an answer on it.
“I want to make sure what we legally can and cannot disclose based on personnel law,” Kurz said.
Throughout the speakers, the board listened as parents, some with tears, expressed concern for their children attending Eugene Field along with a high school student who expressed her concern as well.
A parent said her mother in Illinois and her children discovered the picture before she did.
“I couldn’t do anything but cry,” she said. “It made my 14-year-old an unbeliever of the system and it made me an unbeliever of the system.”
Others shared instances they were concerned about within the schools as well. One parent talked about various reasons her children were sent home from school, one being shirts that were deemed offensive, she claims one read “My Black is Beautiful.”
School Board member Tysa Coleman appreciated the comments because they brought out everyday things they didn’t know about and encouraged the crowd to reach out to the School Board anytime.
“I appreciate those things coming to light as they are definitely things we will look at and consider. With the young lady talking about the shirt, that’s a big deal and we need to pay attention to that,” Coleman said. “If you don’t come before us, and we don’t know about these things happening every day then we can’t do anything about them, so I appreciate those conversations.”
Superintendent Susan Johnson said the concerns were heard and will be addressed. The School Board's next meeting will be on Dec. 14.
“The expectations I have for myself and that others have of me is to come with some answers to these questions so we can address them the way they need to be addressed,” she said. “This is the first time I have heard many of these things and I don’t like saying that but I’m being honest with you.”
Others suggested that the district institute diversity training. Johnson said district employees currently undergo virtual diversity training, but they will be discussing what else is needed.