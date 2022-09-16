HANNIBAL — On Tuesday night, an audience at the Rialto was introduced to Jason who is a typical, and fictional, American shopper.
“He thinks about things like local and if he’s getting hormone-free and grass fed but really pricing and convenience is what draws him to the grocery store to buy meat,” said Nikki Barr, an entrepreneur who plans soon to become a Hannibal business owner.
She also introduced the Missouri farmer who raises grass-fed beef and cares about things like sustainability, antibiotic and hormone free.
Throughout her presentation at the Rialto, Barr showed a room filled with possible business investors and members of the community just how she and her business partner, Trevor Schultz, plan to bring Jason and Patty — or the groups they represent — together.
They plan to bring a full-service butcher shop to Hannibal with locally raised beef, lamb, pork and poultry, which will be located at the building they have already purchased at 300 Broadway in Hannibal.
Barr also discussed Bob and Marge.
“Bob and Marge make up Hannibal’s over five hundred thousand tourists,” she said. “They will come in because they want on-the-go snacks like jerky, snack sticks and cheese.”
She also said that Bob and Marge will take advantage of their specialized classes like sausage making and bacon making which will be taught by Jason Shultz who has extensive experience as a butcher.
The event was Spark Night as part of the Ignite program, which is a partnership through the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce.
The first of its kind in the Hannibal area, the night showcased five local entrepreneurs who stood before a crowded room to share their ideas. Although they are all much farther along in the process just brainstorming.
Each group has been working with the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council to create a business plan through those early steps of planning. They have either purchased buildings or have one in mind they are planning to acquire.
A ‘mini-Nashville’
Peter Seume and Jenni Averill’s business plan centers around the building they hope to buy. The Star Theatre caught their attention when they moved here from Los Angeles about a year ago.
They hope to acquire the building, which they said is mostly a turn-key operation, to provide a professional live indoor music venue and have plans to utilize their network and bring big-name performers into Hannibal. In the process, they believe that opening the Star Theatre will revive the south side of Main Street that is now mostly dead.
Seume and Averill believe that Hannibal is on “the cusp of great things” and Seume believes America’s hometown could become a “mini-Nashville or mini-Austin” and the Star Theatre is filled with potential.
“It’s ripe, it’s ready and it’s just waiting for the right people to take it on and maximize its potential,” he said.
Entrepreneur and Spark night presenter Miranda Sims also has a Main street location in mind for her business Lady Grey Botanicals & Tea. Sims plans to offer a tea room experience with hot and cold beverages meanwhile providing locally made and natural cleaning, bath and beauty products.
Her goal is to provide customers with all-natural and safe products that have no additives, and she said that is what will make her business and products stand out. She also plans to provide education on harmful products.
“Other products have fragrances and other harmful additives that can cause chronic disease,” she said. “Chronic skin conditions, respiratory disease and frequent headaches or migraines can be caused by these additives.”
Sims will also offer loose leaf tea for purchase and a stem bar, which will allow customers to create their own dried flower and botanical stem arrangements.
Sims said she has received invaluable mentorship from Maria Kuhns and Corey Mehaffy from the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council and other both local and nonlocal business owners with similar structures. She is in the start-up phases and hopes that her Spark night presentation might spark a deal with an interested party.
“What we are looking for is our start-up loan so we can get into our brick and mortar and purchase our materials and start making products,” she said.
Expansion plans
Two already established businesses made presentations in hope to expand on what they have already built.
The Quarry House, located on Hannibal’s south side, opened in May 2021 after a full renovation of the 1902 home that owners Charlie and Laurel Phillips transformed into an Airbnb. They plan three additional revenue streams including a cigar, whiskey and wine cave, a nike rental kiosk, and an event center.
PFM Machining owner Evan Karr along with Sales and Operation Manager Danielle Rossier also presented their plan of expansion.
PFM Machining is a family-owned metal fabrication and machine shop business operating out of an 11,000 sq ft commercial building in Monroe City. In this location, they plan to create more industrialized products while continuing to offer the customized parts and signs they do now.
Karr has more than 10 years of experience as a machinist and it is his passion.
Rossier said what is unique about their line of work is the relationship they maintain with competing businesses. “Our competition can also become clients and vice versa. The relationship we develop with our competition is very important.”
In their expansion, they also plan to bring more jobs to Monroe City.
Fellow Monroe City business owner, Heather Utterback of Sweetwater Distillery, attended the event to cheer on those who are reaching for their dreams.
“It makes me giddy watching everyone come together like this. When everyone comes together and becomes a team, supporting one another, it’s just fantastic,” she said. “I always said from the beginning, if I can ever support someone else like they supported us, I will do it 110 percent.”
Mehaffy said the event planner Maria Kuhns “knocked it out of the park.” He was happy with the turnout of both possible investors and interested community members.
He also said that several investors who couldn’t make it to the event have already set appointments with two of the presenters, and several follow-ups have been set from conversations that started tonight.
“We have a lot more people in the pipeline with people who are looking to start or expand on a business. We will have them as often as we have people ready, which means their business plans and financial projections are done,” he said. “We want to make sure they have legitimate business opportunities before they put our investors in front of them.”
