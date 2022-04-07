HANNIBAL — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted private businesses, civic organizations and government entities at various levels in an assortment of areas, including the lack of personnel who are trained to perform essential tasks. At Hannibal City Hall efforts are underway to create trained depth in the area of finances.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council, Wesley Metz, the city’s director of finance, reported that the parks, street and finance departments have been working together to reorganize duties within all areas of the accounting process.
“Having the ability to cross train between the departments will help relieve some of the stress on the employees,” he said. “This will allow staff members to take time off and not worry about their work piling up while they are absent from work.
“It will also help improve efficiencies across all accounting processes.”
On Tuesday night the council gave first reading to an ordinance that creates the fiscal management assistant position. The individual holding that post will cross train in accounts receivable, accounts payable and payroll. Metz said that the collector’s office, city clerk’s office, inspector’s office, the street department and parks department will benefit from the position of fiscal management assistant, which will report directly to the director of finance.
The matter will come up for a second and final reading when the council next meets on April 19.
