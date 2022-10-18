HANNIBAL — A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 9 beating death .
Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Monday on a charge of first-degree assault. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Marion County Circuit Court.
Haynes is being held in the Marion County Jail no bond.
Tiara T. Bonner, 26, Jason D. Anderson, 24, and Kaelin L. Rickey, 26, each face second-degree murder charges in connection with the death.
Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal, and Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal, also face first-degree assault charges.
The Hannibal Police Department said officers dispatched at approximately 1:50 a.m. Oct. 9 to the 100 block of North Main found a male victim with serious injuries from an assault. The man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.