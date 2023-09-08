HANNIBAL — The Sixth Annual Salt River Quilt Show, “The Seasons of Our Lives,” will be held Sept. 16 and 17. Doors open at 9 a.m. both days, the show goes until 4 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 3 p.m. on Sept 17.
The show is held at the Mark Twain Memorial Shrine in Florida, Mo., off Highway 107 and is free of charge.
(0) comments
