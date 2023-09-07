WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A Wednesday morning six-vehicle crash in St. Charles County involving an Eolia man left two people with serious injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said all six vehicles, including a 2014 Western Star W4900 driven by Edward L. Lilly, 66, of Eolia, were heading east at 9:55 a.m. on Interstate 70, just east of Highway A.

