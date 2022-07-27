After a two-year absence, ShredFest is back at the Hannibal Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 2:00 am
After a two-year absence, ShredFest is back at the Hannibal Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park.
The extreme sports competition and exhibition will be July 30, sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department, Coolbyke and Independent’s Service.
The Ramp Park will open at 10 a.m. and there will be free entry into the park all day. Helmets will be given to the first 100 children in the park, thanks to financial support from Coolbyke, Evening Kiwanis and Lions Club. Concessions will be available at the Ramp Park and at a Shaved Ice food truck.
ShredFest is a family fun day at the park; extreme athletes can participate in the contests and spectators can watch the contests and demonstrations. Douglass Community Services is donating boogie boards for each participant.
Registration for skateboard, scooter, bike and skate competitions begin at noon. Competitions start at 1 p.m.
Judges will award trophies and ribbons, along with lots of special awards, such as a Sportsmanship Award named for Morgan Miller, a Ramp Park enthusiast who recently passed away.
The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park is the mecca for action sports in the Hannibal area. Local athletes come to the park daily to try out new tricks and perfect old ones.
Paula Epker, manager of the Ramp Park, encouraged spectators to watch the action at ShredFest. “This is their chance to show off their talents, they appreciate an audience,” she said.
Hannibal Ramp Park is a multi-use park. Bikes, boards, skates and blades are welcome. The facility is 8800 square feet and features below-grade concrete bowls with 6-foot drop-ins, banks, spines, rollers, a hubba ledge, grind block, extensions and a hand rail. Knee and elbow pads are encouraged and helmets are required.
