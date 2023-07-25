HANNIBAL — Due to a heat advisory in the forecast for the weekend, ShredFest has been postponed to the fall.
The extreme sports competition and exhibition originally scheduled for Saturday, July 29, will be Sept. 16.
On that day, the Ramp Park will open at 10 a.m. and there will be free entry into the park all day. Helmets will be given to the first 25 children in the park.
ShredFest is a family fun day at the park; extreme athletes can participate in the contests and spectators can watch the contests and demonstrations.
Registration for skateboard, scooter, bike and skate competitions begin at noon. Competitions start at 1 p.m. Judges will award trophies and ribbons, along with lots of special awards.
