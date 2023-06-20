Shoeless Joe's Celebrity Golf Classic raises $1 million for local healthcare

HANNIBAL — The annual Shoeless Joe Celebrity Golf Classic on June 14 raised more than $1 million in support of local healthcare.
Since it began 14 years ago, the Foundation partnered with the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to bring celebrities from various sports and regions to Hannibal to play with area golfers.
Previous celebrities' include former NFL players Art Still, Tony Reed, Mel Grey and Eddie Moss; MLB players Tom Henke, Brian McRae and Josh Kinney; and many other professional and college athletes.
Projects and services which have been made possible through funds raised by this event include the creation and then later expansion of the Healthy Way Fitness Trail on the medical campus; the Inpatient Rehab unit at Hannibal Regional Hospital; renovation and expansion of the Women’s Care Unit in the hospital; renovation of the cardiac rehab unit; and so many more.
“Our Foundation is truly a partner that works to maximize our ability to meet the continually changing healthcare needs of our community," said Hannibal Regional President & CEO Todd Ahrens. "Every dollar they raise stays local, which means better health right here at home.”
For more information about Hannibal Regional Foundation or how you can support local healthcare, call (573) 629-3577.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.