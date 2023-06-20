Shoeless Joe's Celebrity Golf Classic raises $1 million for local healthcare

HANNIBAL — The annual Shoeless Joe Celebrity Golf Classic on June 14 raised more than $1 million in support of local healthcare.

Since it began 14 years ago, the Foundation partnered with the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame to bring celebrities from various sports and regions to Hannibal to play with area golfers.

