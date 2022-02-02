HANNIBAL — Wednesday morning brought travel difficulties around the region with snow accumulations of more than a half-foot over a sheet of ice and white-out conditions in some areas from still-falling snow.
Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson reported that around 6 a.m. Wednesday that hazardous road conditions were causing issues for first responders and asked everyone who could to stay home.
“Very few things are worth the travel at this point,” he said on his Facebook page, adding that one of his deputies in a four-wheel drive vehicle had already gotten stuck in a drift.
As snow continued to fall throughout Wednesday and is predicted to wrap up Thursday morning, hazardous conditions could last several days.
For those who can’t avoid the roads and get stuck, Stinson said there might be a long wait for responders to get to them. In light of that, he shared safety tips to adhere to during the wait:
• Don’t leave the vehicle to get help unless you can see it from 100’ yards.
• Put a “Call for help” sign up, raise the hood, or place a bright colored flag on the antenna.
• For warmth, only run your engine for 10 minutes per hour.
• Only run your heat or lights while the engine is running.
• Beware of carbon monoxide poisoning by clearing the snow from the tailpipe.
• Crack a window, opposite of the wind for fresh air.
• Turn on the interior light while the engine is running so you can be seen from the road.
• Remember to move your arms and legs for blood circulation for added body warmth.
• Stay awake if you are alone.
• Use clothes, blankets, newspapers, or floor mats to help keep warm.
• Keep an emergency supply of blankets, battery packs, cat litter, water and shovel in your vehicle when possible.
