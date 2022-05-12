NEW LONDON, Mo. — Ralls County Sheriff Brad Stinson is asking for community awareness on ATV safety.
When driving home from work in New London Tuesday, Stinson said he attempted to speak to a boy driving an ATV on the city streets but the he took off, evading the sheriff’s contact.
Rather than induce a chase with the unknown youth, which could result in crash, Stinson took to Facebook that evening making a plea to area parents about children on public streets in an ATV or UTV.
“Young people lack training, experience and maturity to make proper decisions in driving motorized vehicles and will often make fatal mistakes,” he said in the post. “Please show your children you love them by restricting the use of these vehicles on public roadways until they are properly trained, licensed and mature to do so.”
Stinson later told The Courier-Post that the issue is not just in Ralls County but in every county around the state. He said ownership of these types of vehicles continues to grow and many have become laxed about following the law.
Although unlicensed drivers are not permitted to drive the recreational vehicles on public streets, Stinson said year after year, they receive more complaints regarding children operating ATVs, UTVs and motor bikes on the road.
Though young people might have the ability to drive their four-wheelers or other vehicles on their own property, driving in city traffic is much different. Especially for children who aren’t familiar with road signs or rules yet and often fail to follow speed laws.
Stinson also mentioned that many ATVs and utility vehicles do not have proper safety restraints for the road.
“Impact crashes will typically throw someone from the buggy or four wheeler which can cause severe trauma to the rider and or passenger,” he said. “A 1,000 pound vehicle is no match for a 6,000 pound vehicle,” he said.
Insurance also tends to be an issue. Stinson said most recreational vehicles do not carry automotive insurance and a hospital ride alone will cost thousands, along with the cost of property damage that may occur for other vehicles on the roadway or fixed objects.
Stinson said he hopes to get community support and beyond on this issue.
“This is not just a New London issue but throughout our county. I know I will get many ‘amens’ from folks that are experiencing the same problem on their roads,” he said. “Safety starts with the parents and I hope I can have their support.”
