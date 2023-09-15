QUINCY, Ill. — In August a Quincy business filed a report of fraud against registered sex offender Bryan L. Shuck, 42, of Quincy. The amount of fraud was reported to be more than $10,000.
On Sept. 13 Shuck came to the Quincy Police Department to complete sex offender registration. At that time he was taken into custody and interviewed regarding the fraud.
After he was arrested a search warrant was executed and a vehicle was searched at the police department.
Investigators with the police department searched Shuck's residence. During the search investigators found financial documents, an incomplete vehicle title and ammunition. Investigators also determined Shuck failed to register certain things on his sex offender registration that are required by law.
According to the press release Shuck is a convicted felon. His convictions include a 2004 felony conviction in Mo. for deviate sexual assault, a 2008 felony conviction in Mo. for passing a bad check over $500 and a 2014 federal conviction for failure to register as a sex offender.
Shuck was lodged in the Adams County Jail.
He appeared in the Adams County Court on Sept. 14 where he was charged four offenses; theft over $10,000, possession of an open vehicle title, possession of ammunition by a felon and failure to register as a sex offender.
His bond was set at $60,000. Shuck was released on $6,000 cash bond.
