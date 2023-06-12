Service endowment created for Hospice of Northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL — Ron and Elsie Gaber of Kirksville recently offered a generous donation to Hannibal Regional Foundation to support hospice services in northeast Missouri.
This donation will help create the Gaber Founder’s Award for Excellence in Hospice Services Endowment for Hospice of Northeast Missouri.
The endowment is a way to express appreciation, recognition and encouragement to those Hospice of Northeast Missouri team members and volunteers who dedicate their life assisting patients and families in hospice.
Hospice care offered through Hospice of Northeast Missouri is a service families throughout northeast Missouri are very appreciative of. Without the leadership and dedication of Ron Gaber and others, Hospice of Northeast Missouri would not exist today.
Ron saw a need to address end-of-life care for those living in Adair County, and with the help of other dedicated volunteers they created Hospice 2000 in 1993. Ron served as the founding president of Hospice 2000 from 1993-97, as well as the volunteer and bereavement coordinator in the early years.
As Hospice 2000 developed, they recognized the need for this service was a greater than just Adair County and grew the organization to its current status, Hospice of Northeast Missouri, now a service of Hannibal Regional.
“It is individuals such as the Gaber’s who truly make a community better," said Wendy Harrington, CEO and President of Hannibal Regional Foundation. "Their vision, leadership, and tireless support of programs such as hospice contribute to the success of our community. We thank them for their continued trust in Hospice of Northeast Missouri and look forward to using this endowment to recognize our amazing team members and volunteers.”
Hospice of Northeast Missouri became a part of the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System family in 2022 and is supported in part by donations to Hospice through the Hannibal Regional Foundation.
