Service endowment created for Hospice of Northeast Missouri

The endowment is a way to thank those who've dedicated their life serving in hospice care. Pictured- Wendy Harrington, CEO/President Hannibal Regional Foundation; Mr. and Mrs. Ron and Elsie Gaber; Linnette Baker, Hospice of Northeast Missouri Director; and Heidi Templeton, Hospice of Northeast Missouri Development Coordinator.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Ron and Elsie Gaber of Kirksville recently offered a generous donation to Hannibal Regional Foundation to support hospice services in northeast Missouri.

This donation will help create the Gaber Founder’s Award for Excellence in Hospice Services Endowment for Hospice of Northeast Missouri.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.