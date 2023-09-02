Hannibal CEO Program

Students in the Hannibal Area CEO program listen to Allie Bennett speak about problem solving Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. . It's the first year for the program and the first of its kind in Missouri. Area seniors are learning how to be entrepreneurs outside of the classroom thanks to local businesses. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO/KAYLA HOUCHIN

PALMYRA, Mo. — Area seniors are learning valuable skills outside the classroom thanks to the Hannibal Area CEO program. The program is the first of its kind in Missouri and teaches students how to be entrepreneurs.

Students spend the morning at local businesses where they're learning basic business skills, hearing local businesses' stories and will make their own business plans.

