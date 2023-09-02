PALMYRA, Mo. — Area seniors are learning valuable skills outside the classroom thanks to the Hannibal Area CEO program. The program is the first of its kind in Missouri and teaches students how to be entrepreneurs.
Students spend the morning at local businesses where they're learning basic business skills, hearing local businesses' stories and will make their own business plans.
The CEO program was started in the community, because business leaders saw a need. Maria Kuhns, executive director for Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council was tapped to help create the program because she graduated from a CEO program in Illinois, but stressed the program was made possible thanks to multiple people.
“It was a very collaborative effort to start the program,” Kuhns said. “The Riedel Foundation helped out with the fee we needed to get started. We also have about 30 organizations and families helping with funds, the program is completely privately funded so the schools aren't responsible for helping fund this.”
The program is open to seven area high schools: Canton, Hannibal, Highland, Marion County, Monroe City, Palmyra and Mark Twain.
Kuhns said it's important for the CEO program to be open to the region, because each town needs one another to flourish. Also, it gives students the opportunity to network and opens up opportunities for the smaller districts.
“We wanted to encourage young entrepreneurs in a way that was implemented into the school day, helps kids develop skills and teaches them what each community has to offer,” she said. “We also want our students to go and get a higher education, but once they graduate know this is a great place to live and work. I think this program is great way to show that to our students.”
For the first year the CEO program has nine students representing Hannibal, Highland and Palmyra.
On Thursday, the students were at Northeast Power learning about problem solving.
Allie Bennett, manager of economic development and member services at Northeast Power, led the talk.
“I wanted to help explain to the kids that problem solving happens each and every day and we don’t always think about its impact on our day, our activities or our life,” Bennet recapped. “I helped them break down what is a problem, how do we define it, how do we analyze information to help make informed decisions and how do we make effective make a decision and executive upon those."
She was eager to be a part of the CEO program and volunteered Northeast Power to be one of the businesses that would help.
“Educating these young people on being well rounded in the business world and being able to be active and educated young leaders for our region is huge,” Bennett said. "It’s so big that these young people care so much about their area that they’ll take time out of their early mornings to come here and learn and make themselves better, I was inspired by the concept of this class. I wanted to be involved in whatever degree that I could and that Northeast Power could because this is going to be really huge for our region and it’s going to help make an impact on our communities."
Joy Bond, the program facilitator said the students keep a busy schedule.
“We’ve already been to visit Hannibal Machine Inc., we’re going to visit other local businesses both big and small,” Bond said. “Because the program is open to students from seven districts we will be visiting businesses in all of those areas.”
Students do get class credit for the program and have to be at the location by 7:05 a.m., something the students admit is a challenge, but Bond said they beat her everyday.
Many of the students who are taking the class are in it because they have goals of being an entrepreneur. That includes Alayna Hultz from Highland High School and Anastasia Maiden from Hannibal High School.
“I thought it was going to be an amazing opportunity just to find a new path to venture down,” Hultz explained.
“I’ve always been interested in business. I’ve taken business classes the last two years in high school,” Maiden said. “I like making myself feel uncomfortable, because that usually means I’m learning something and so I know if I’m doing that I’m doing something right.”
One big part of the program is creating and implementing a business idea — currently the class is working on a microbusiness.
“That’s the only one that’s given to them,” Bond explained. “Their next class business they’re going to have to figure out what they want to do and their individual business is the same way. Some of them have already come with ideas.”
Hultz was one of the students who came to the class with an idea.
“I’ve had my business idea for a very long time I want to be an accountant and I’ve wanted to be for about two years now and one of the mentors is head of accounting and I was wanting to mentor with him and be able to do people’s taxes for a cheaper price but I’d still make a profit.”
Maiden is unsure about a business idea, but is looking forward to it regardless. Her goal at the end of the class is to be a better leader.
“I want to learn how to conduct myself in the business world and how to manage a business. Not every manager I’ve worked for has been so great and I don’t want to be that manager for someone else, I want my company to move smoothly.”
Bennett said she's been blown away by all nine students and how much they want to learn.
“This group is phenomenal,” Bennett said. "Even since day one they say thank you every day, they interact, they were happy to participate in all my crazy activities, they shake hands, they comment on a piece of the curriculum they enjoyed. I’m super inspired for the future of the program.”
While the students are also enjoying themselves, they want others to be able to take advantage of the program in the future.
“We are the first Hannibal Area CEO class and it’s just something everybody should be able to experience. It’s a very unique experience,” said Hultz.
“For anybody interested in next year it’s really fun, I’m enjoying it a lot,” said Maiden. “It’s really hands on. We have a group chat on Snapchat, we have a group chat on text messages, we have email, all that. You might be scared at first and think it’s a lot of your own responsibility, but really they’re with you every step of the way.”
Bond adds that local businesses are always welcome to become involved in the program.
“There are so many businesses and if anybody wants to reach out and say ‘come visit my business’ or maybe my business can’t host a site tour they can come wherever we happen to be meeting and share their story,” said Bond. Everybody has a story, anybody in the community has one that these kids can connect to and learn from.”
Businesses can reach out to Bond at facilitator@hannibalareaceo.com, the CEO program website hannibalareaceo.com or on Facebook by searching Hannibal Area CEO.
