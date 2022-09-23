HANNIBAL — After it was postponed for two years due to COVID-19, about 300 seniors came together at the 2022 Senior Expo on Thursday afternoon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Themed “Together Again,” the event has been a tradition for more than ten years offering participants avenue to learn about services and resources specific to senior adults. Thursday’s event included 40 vendors.
Sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Douglass Community Services and underwritten by NEILS.
“We are taking it a little slower. We are more spaced out and encouraging healthy behaviors, but we are together again,” said Stacey Nicholas, event organizer. “So many seniors found the isolation of COVID to be overwhelming and so many of them came out of COVID needing resources they haven’t needed before. The senior expo makes that possible for a little socialization and a lot of learning what they need.”
Mary Lynne Richards from Hannibal Parks and Recreation that event was once held during the hotter season but the move to fall made it a pleasant day at the recreation center, which is not air conditioned.
“These places sometimes can get so crowded and I kind of like that we are just slowly getting back into it,” Richards said.
The expo spotlighted volunteer opportunities for seniors, service providers, healthcare specialists and more. Hannibal Parks and Recreation was there to show various ways to get out and get moving through community activities.
Northeast Independent Living Services (NEILS) was there to educate participants on their services.
A major part of their business is helping those who were recovering in nursing homes or similar situations transition back into their own homes.
“We can help you find a place and get you restarted into the community so you can be in your own home again,” said Karen McMurrin, in-home director at NEILS.
NEILS also offers help at home with household chores, personal care, shopping and errands.
Another facet of NEILS is collecting donations of adaptive medical equipment like walkers or wheelchairs and then donating them back into the community for those who need them.
McMurrin has been with NEILS for seven years and during that time she has watched the organization become a resource for the community. They currently service Marion, Monroe and Ralls with in-home services, while other services cover about 13 counties in Missouri.
McMurrin said even someone outside of a service county is welcome to call so they can get in touch with agencies that are available to you. She also said that their social media advertising is a great way to learn about the services.
“We have a great executive director who has been working on advertising through social media,” she said. “It’s all real services and real people.”
The Hannibal Police Department was also there to inform people of their services in disposing of prescription pills. They do not accept liquid medications.
Hannibal Chief of Police Jacob Nacke, said it’s a service the Hannibal Police Department has been offering for several years now. Last year the department collected more than 200 pounds of medication.
People can come into the lobby at 777 Broadway on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and an officer will come out and secure it. There is no need to call ahead.
“People can bring their medications so they don't get disposed of in the trash or flushed into the toilet which is not good for the environment or the water system,” Nacke said. “It’s been popular but we are telling a lot of people today about it and have had some good responses.”
Nacke said there are places in town that offer the service, including CVS pharmacy.
Abilities was also there to share their services with the crowd.
Addressing mental health and wellness through one-on-one services to provide help to those with disabilities. From helping transition from nursing facilities to home, offering transportation, and providing assistance to allow those with disabilities to continue living independently.
“We just want to let people know that we are a resource and tool located here in Hannibal,” said Executive Director of Abilities Kyra Davis.
She said their scope of services is wide and too-many to list but that anyone in need of assistance should contact them.
Davis also said that Abilities is hiring and encourages anyone who might be interested to apply.
James O'Donnell Funeral Home was there providing nostalgia.
Mark Mueller and Corey King from O’Donnell handed out more than 50 packets of old Hannibal photos, including Mary Anne’s Sweet Shop and the Zephyr train.
A lot of people remember some of these from the old, including one of the Hannibal police officers on motorcycles that the officers at the event said they have never seen before.
“A lot of people remember some of these from the old, including one of the Hannibal police officers on motorcycles that the officers here said they have never seen before,” said King.
Nicholas said the response to their coming together again has been a positive one.
“While leaving we have had several come up and say ‘I am so glad we did this again,’” she said.
