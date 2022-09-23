The Senior Expo is "Together Again"

The 2022 Senior Expo themed "Together Again" returned to the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center on Thursday afternoon after two years away. The expo has been a more than 10-year tradition hosted by Douglass Community Services, Hannibal Parks and Recreation. The expo was underwritten by NEILS.

HANNIBAL — After it was postponed for two years due to COVID-19, about 300 seniors came together at the 2022 Senior Expo on Thursday afternoon at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Themed “Together Again,” the event has been a tradition for more than ten years offering participants avenue to learn about services and resources specific to senior adults. Thursday’s event included 40 vendors.

