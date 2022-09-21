HANNIBAL — Second-graders at Eugene Field Elementary each chose a popsicle and settled in for a story on Wednesday afternoon.
Popsicles for Peace was the occasion for the day and the event was planned by the Hannibal Rotary Club to celebrate World Peace Day, which was Wednesday. Second-graders at all five Hannibal elementary schools participated, and second grade teachers in the district also received a copy of the book to add to their classroom libraries.
The book, “We Are All Connected” by Gabi Garcia, was read by Denise Damron from the United Way of the Mark Twain Area while Heather Temple, president of the Hannibal Rotary Club, held up a book for pictures.
Damron read the book, which focuses on ways to connect with others, and helped students think about peace.
“What is one thing you think you can do at home to help your family and promote peace today?” she asked while hands raised in response.
“What is one thing you could do at school to help with peace?”
“Pick up people’s trash if they drop it,” was one suggestion.
“Listen,” was also suggested.
Damron challenged the group to think about peace and how they might promote that every time they see a popsicle, which the group agreed was quite often.
Temple said that second grade was specifically chosen to participate because they are just starting to learn social studies and conflict resolution.
“Second-graders are a great age to share this topic with, because they are learning more about the world; and we want to encourage and remind them that they too can make a positive difference in their community through their actions regardless of their age,” she said.
Eugene Field Elementary Principal Kelsey Whitley said that “Leader in Me” is one of their focuses in the school, which is a model building leadership and life skills in students.
Students have leadership jobs and roles within the school to promote
“World peace is obviously something that we all want but in this setting, we want them to be better each day,” Whitley said. “Practicing leadership sooner, they all have leadership jobs and leadership roles and things we try to instill. We recognize the things they do and then share with their parents.”
Temple was pleased that the group at Eugene Field listened intently to the book and participated in the questions with interest.
She said those in the Rotary Club hope to make it an annual event.
