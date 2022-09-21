Hannibal second graders celebrate World Peace Day with popsicles and a book

Second graders at Eugene Field Elementary sit at the Popsicles for Peace Day organized by the Rotary Club to celebrate World Peace Day on Wednesday afternoon. From left, Heather Temple, president of the Hannibal Rotary Club, holds up the book while Denise Damron, director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, reads "We Are All Connected" by Gabby Garcia.

HANNIBAL — Second-graders at Eugene Field Elementary each chose a popsicle and settled in for a story on Wednesday afternoon.

Popsicles for Peace was the occasion for the day and the event was planned by the Hannibal Rotary Club to celebrate World Peace Day, which was Wednesday. Second-graders at all five Hannibal elementary schools participated, and second grade teachers in the district also received a copy of the book to add to their classroom libraries.

