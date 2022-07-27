HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District is inviting its patrons to a celebration of the recent completion of the turf project at the Veterans Sports Complex.

The event, which will feature a Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting, will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at the complex adjacent to Veterans Elementary School, at the intersection of Route W and Veterans Road.

