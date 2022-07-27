HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District is inviting its patrons to a celebration of the recent completion of the turf project at the Veterans Sports Complex.
The event, which will feature a Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting, will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at the complex adjacent to Veterans Elementary School, at the intersection of Route W and Veterans Road.
"I am pretty excited about it," said Clint Graham, the school district's director of activities, about the upcoming celebration during the July meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
"This will give the community an opportunity to come out and walk on the turf and see it firsthand. I know a lot of individuals have seen the turf, but they have never walked on it or know what it is made up of."
According to Graham, a number of district administrators will be on hand "to answer questions that they (public) have about the turf and the process which made it happen."
A concession stand will be open during the event with food items such as hot dogs and popcorn available.
During the July school board meeting Graham expressed his appreciation to board members for their continued support of the school district's athletic programs.
"I would like to thank the board for making the Veterans Sports Complex possible, the construction of the three fields out there," he said. "You look at it on paper or see pictures of it and it is nice, but to see it all completed and the turf down, it is pretty incredible what our athletes have out there now. I want to thank you for making that happen for our athletes."
